Mumbai monorail catches fire at Mysore Colony station; no casualties

Services were shut down immediately after the incident, and are likely to resume by Thursday afternoon, Disaster Management officials said.

The blaze did not cause any injuries or loss of life as the Monorail was being taken from Wadala Monorail Depot to Chembur and it was empty. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai: A monorail train caught fire at Mysore Colony station in Chembur on Thursday morning.

Services were shut down immediately after the incident, and are likely to resume in the afternoon.

The fire broke out at 5:20 am and was brought under control in around 40 minutes, Disaster Management officials said.

(Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot to bring the blaze under control.

Though the exact reason is not known yet, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said an electric fault could be a cause of the fire.

As it was early in the morning, there was no rush at the station when the fire broke out. The blaze did not cause any injuries or loss of life as the Monorail was being taken from Wadala Monorail Depot to Chembur and it was empty.

Mumbai has a single monorail line which runs along a nine-km route, covering seven stations, from Chembur to Wadala. The trains run from 5 am to midnight everyday.

(Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

The first phase of Monorail between Wadala and Chembur was made operational in 2014 and the second phase is expected to be made operational in December.