Maharashtra: Police torture kills robbery accused in custody, cops try to burn body to hide proof

PTI
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 11:39 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 12:42 pm IST

The sub-inspector and 5 other cops of Sangli City Police station have been arrested on charges of killing, tampering of evidence.

'Accused died in police custody due to third degree torture during police interrogation by Sub-inspector', the special IGP, Kolhapur range said. (Photo: File | Representational)
Sangli (Maharashtra): A police sub-inspector and five other police personnel of Sangli City Police station have been arrested for the alleged custodial death of a robbery accused and for trying to burn his body in a bid to destroy evidence, officials said.

The deceased, Aniket Kothale, was arrested by Sangli City Police along with another man, identified as Amol Bhandare, on November 6 for robbing a motorbike-borne man of Rs 2,000 at knife point, a senior police officer said.

Kothale died in police custody and his brother Ashish Kothale and other relatives alleged that his death was caused due to police torture. 

The police officers had initially denied the charge that Kothale died in police custody, saying he had tried to run away from the police station.

However, Special Inspector General of police (IGP) of Kolhapur range, Vishwas Nangare Patil, said on Wednesday that "Kothale died in police custody due to third degree torture during police interrogation by sub inspector Yuvraj Kamte and other police staff. After his death, they carried the body in a private car to Amboli Ghat and tried to burn it in an attempt to destroy evidence."

"Our team will reach Amboli Ghat and investigate further," the police official said.

Nangare Patil said the case will be handed over to the CID. 

Location: India, Maharashtra, Sangli

