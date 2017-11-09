The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 09, 2017 | Last Update : 07:23 AM IST

India, All India

Delhi: All schools shut, construction, trucks banned

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 9, 2017, 5:43 am IST
Updated : Nov 9, 2017, 5:45 am IST

The smog, which triggered near zero visibility at many places, led to pile-ups on highways and delay in flight operations.

The Delhi government also said that it is ready to roll out the odd-even scheme if air pollution levels persist in “severe plus” category for 48 hours. (Photo: ANI)
 The Delhi government also said that it is ready to roll out the odd-even scheme if air pollution levels persist in “severe plus” category for 48 hours. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: As Delhi and its suburbs literally inhaled poison for the second consecutive day on Wednesday, the government announced a slew of emergency measures to bring down the pollution level and protect the vulnerable.

Entry of all trucks, except those carrying essential items, has been banned, all civil construction and demolition activities stopped till further notice, and all schools are to remain shut till Sunday in view of the “unbearable” air pollution.

The Delhi government also said that it is ready to roll out the odd-even scheme if air pollution levels persist in “severe plus” category for 48 hours. However, a statement from the lieutenant-governor’s office said the decision on odd-even would be taken on Thursday.

The thick blanket of haze that hung over NCR scored a staggering 487 on a scale of 500 of the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index, indicating “severe” levels of pollution which can affect even healthy people and “seriously impact” those with existing diseases.

In its health advisory, the government said people should stay indoors as much as possible as the “smog is poisonous” and may create many health hazards like asthma attacks and other breathing complications.

The polluted air is a mixture of carbon monoxide, particulate matter such as PM2.5, PM10, ground-level ozone and oxides of nitrogen and sulphur dioxide, the health advisory said.

CPCB identified reasons such as low temperature, poor wind speed, north-westerly winds which are bringing in smoke from the stubble burning regions of Punjab and Haryana, and south-easterly winds which are helping the moisture to build up, for the sudden onset of pollution. Wednesday was also the coldest day of the season so far with minimum temperatures dropping to 14 degrees Celsius.

Meteorological conditions were such that all local pollutants like dust, vehicular emissions, and garbage burning got trapped in the air.

On Twitter, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said it was “an emergency” and that his office was “continuously trying” to fix a meeting with his counterparts in Punjab and Haryana on stubble burning, a practice which aggravates air pollution in Delhi.

However, Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority’s member Sunita Narain cautioned against putting too much hope in temporary solutions such as closure of schools and deplored the “lack of political will” in executing tougher decisions.

The “emergency” measures, taken under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) when pollution is “severe plus”, were announced on Wednesday night after a meeting between LG, the chief minister, and members of EPCA, Supreme Court mandated committee.  

Even as authorities in the city scrambled to tackle the extraordinary situation, hospitals recorded a surge in the number of patients complaining of respiratory problems.

The smog, which triggered near zero visibility at many places, led to pile-ups on highways and delay in flight operations.

The Metro and DTC announced decisions to augment services by pressing more trains and buses into service, in a bid to reduce dependence on private vehicles. The DMRC said it would run an additional 186 train trips from tomorrow.

Transport minister Kailash Gahlot said, “We will enforce odd-even in Delhi if air quality turns severe plus. I have also directed DTC to procure 500 buses on short-term basis to augment public transport till March. Metro has also been asked to hire around 300 buses for 15-20 days if odd-even is implemented.”

Tags: delhi government, air pollution, central pollution control board
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

US to grant USD 500,000 to NGO that promotes religious freedom in India

2

Japanese ‘Black Widow’ sentenced to death for poisoning, tricking wealthy men

3

LEGO to re-release 5923-piece Taj Mahal set

4

Google's latest ad joins Samsung in making fun of the iPhone X

5

Enraged Thai woman throws baby from 17th floor because boyfriend left her for wife

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham