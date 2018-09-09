The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Sep 09, 2018 | Last Update : 01:31 PM IST

India, All India

Kerala lawmaker calls nun 'prostitute' in sex assault case

THE ASIAN AGE / ANI
Published : Sep 9, 2018, 12:24 pm IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2018, 1:06 pm IST

A 46-year-old nun alleged that she was sexually abused 13 times from 2014 and 2016.

It is not the first time PC George has mad any statements like this. In August 2017, George faced backlash when he made insensitive remarks against an actress who was abducted and assaulted in a car in Kochi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 It is not the first time PC George has mad any statements like this. In August 2017, George faced backlash when he made insensitive remarks against an actress who was abducted and assaulted in a car in Kochi. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: As the Kerala police failed to make any progress in the rape case involving Jaladhar Bishop Franco Mullackal, an independent lawmaker waded into a controversy over statements on the rape survivor.

PC George in an interaction with media questioned the character of the nun and called her a ‘prostitute’.

"Is there any doubt that the nun is a prostitute? 12 times it was pleasure, 13th time it became a rape? Where was she when it happened 12 times? Whom is she telling this to? Why did she not complain on the first time it happened?... Let the three sisters be examined. Let us see if they are holy," said the lawmaker from Poonjar, while speaking on the charges against Bishop Mullackal.

A 46-year-old nun alleged that she was sexually abused 13 times from 2014 and 2016. The nun’s family said that they would initiate legal action against PC George for his statements and hurting the nun’s sentiments.

“I am ashamed of such lawmakers who are giving these statements instead of helping women. NCW has already taken up the matter and we will write to DGP demanding strict action against him. I met her in person. She was protesting against the Bishop and demanding justice for herself. I've seen her being denounced by the church. She was denied basic facilities like ration and stipend,” said NCW Chief Rekha Sharma.

According to a NDTV report, a family member said, "She wanted to meet the media on Sunday, a day after the protests by the nuns and other supporters. But after this comment, she just locked herself in the room and refused to take calls or meet anyone for hours. She was very upset."

It is not the first time PC George has mad any statements like this. In August 2017, George faced backlash when he made insensitive remarks against an actress who was abducted and assaulted in a car in Kochi.

Members of various Catholic organisations took to streets to protest on Saturday the alleged negligence in the probe against the bishop.

Read: Nuns protest in Cochin over police inaction in Kerala rape case

Advocate Indulekha, who participated in the protest said, "We want action against the Bishop. He should be asked to step down from his position, by the church. He should be arrested."

"Seventy-four days have passed since the complaint was made against Bishop Franco. The police recorded her statements several times. But the accused bishop was interrogated only once," said a nun who participated in the protest.

The Kerala police questioned Bishop Mullackal and said the case needs more probing as there is a contradiction in the statements.

Tags: kerala police, kerala rape case, pc george, bishop franco mullackal, crime against women
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum

MOST POPULAR

1

Simmba: KJo arrives on set to meet Ranveer, Sara, Rohit, gets ‘bone crushing’ welcome

2

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

3

Photo: Ranveer Singh shares selfie with MS Dhoni, calls him 'Mahi Bhai'

4

Five quirky gadgets you didn’t know even existed

5

Kartik Aayan wants to 'make babies' with Katrina Kaif and the reason is unusual

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham