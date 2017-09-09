The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Sep 09, 2017 | Last Update : 01:04 PM IST

India, All India

On day 2 of search op, Haryana Police finds illegal explosives factory at Dera HQ

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 9, 2017, 11:29 am IST
Updated : Sep 9, 2017, 11:30 am IST

The police have seized explosives and fire crackers, and sealed the Dera Sacha Sauda premises.

Heavy security was put in place at Satnam Chowk in Sirsa as the search operation, which began on Friday, continues for second day. (Photo: PTI)
 Heavy security was put in place at Satnam Chowk in Sirsa as the search operation, which began on Friday, continues for second day. (Photo: PTI)

Sirsa: An illegal explosives factory was found inside the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda during a search operation at the premises, an official said on Saturday.

“Explosives and fire crackers were seized,” Deputy Director of Haryana PR Department Satish Mehra told ANI.

The police have sealed the Dera premises. Heavy security was put in place at Satnam Chowk in Sirsa as the search operation, which began on Friday, continues for second day.

On Friday, the police seized plastic currency from the Dear headquarters. The plastic currency was also found in the markets near the premises.

These currency tokens, which are given in exchange of money, were used to purchase commodities inside the Dera.

A computer,  hard disks, cash and medicines without label or brand were also recovered during the search operation.

A curfew was imposed in the areas surrounding the Dera on Friday and the authorities declare that there will be no relaxation in these areas till the search operation is underway.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court had on September 5 given orders to conduct a search operation at the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda, under the supervision of a judicial officer.

This order came after the Haryana Police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons of the Dera Sacha Sauda. These weapons include 14 revolvers, nine guns, four rifles and other modified weapons.

Tags: dera sacha sauda, gurmeet ram rahim singh, rape conviction, dera headquarters sanitisation
Location: India, Haryana, Sirsa

MOST POPULAR

1

Now, a cancer clinic for domestic animals in Kerala

2

Forget curved OLED displays, holographic panels are the future of smartphones

3

Video of slap bet goes viral after Noida teen loses 25% of hearing ability

4

Media painted me an arrogant monster, was shocked about reports on me: Kapil

5

New study claims low-fat diets could be harmful

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham