↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jul 09, 2018

19-yr-old Kota boy dives into pool in water park, found dead minutes later

PTI
Ashutosh Mahajan, a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Kota, had gone to a water park under Kunhari police station with friends, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dharmpal said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)
 Ashutosh Mahajan, a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Kota, had gone to a water park under Kunhari police station with friends, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dharmpal said. (Photo: Representational | Pixabay)

Kota: A 19-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a water park in Rajasthan's Kota city on Sunday, the police said.

Ashutosh Mahajan, a resident of Mahavir Nagar in Kota, had gone to a water park under Kunhari police station with friends, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Dharmpal said.

Ashutosh Mahajan's friends told the police that he dived into the pool and did not come out for some time.

His friends informed the water park staff, but he was dead by the time he was pulled out of the water, the ASI said.

The 19-year-old most likely sustained a head injury while diving into the pool, Dharmpal said, adding that Ashutosh Mahajan's father told the police that his son was a good swimmer.

Ashutosh Mahajan's family created a ruckus at the Maharaja Bhimsingh Hospital in Kota, where his body is kept, and alleging negligence by the water park management.

They refused to take his body home in the evening and lodged a complaint in connection with the incident, the ASI said.

An investigation has been initiated in the case on the basis of the family's complaint, he said.

