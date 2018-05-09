The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, May 09, 2018 | Last Update : 05:14 PM IST

India, All India

Manipur father, son recycle plastic waste to keep environment safe

ANI
Published : May 9, 2018, 4:38 pm IST
Updated : May 9, 2018, 4:37 pm IST

Sadokpam Itombi Singh and his father Sadokpam Gunakanta have established a successful operation of recycling programme in Manipur's Imphal.

Itombi founded the SJ Plastic Industries in early 2007, and since then the father-son duo have been the driving force behind the effective recycling process of plastic waste in his area. (Photo: ANI)
 Itombi founded the SJ Plastic Industries in early 2007, and since then the father-son duo have been the driving force behind the effective recycling process of plastic waste in his area. (Photo: ANI)

Imphal: Recycling has practically become a household term with school children across the country being educated about the need to recycle, conserve and preserve. The same can be said for Sagolband Sadokpam Leikai in Manipur's Imphal district, where an effective recycling programme is being spearheaded by Sadokpam Itombi Singh and his father Sadokpam Gunakanta.

Knowing that plastics are a threat to the eco-system as they negatively impact the natural environment and create problems for plants, wildlife and even human population, Itombi, a graduate of Computer Application along his father, an engineer from the Government Polytechnic, Manipur has been determined to make their district a better place to live.

Itombi founded the SJ Plastic Industries in early 2007, and since then the father-son duo have been the driving force behind the effective recycling process of plastic waste in his area.

Earlier in 1990s, the 65-year-old, Gunakanta used to run the small enterprise with the help of his son who helped him in the daily operations at the recycling plant. They used to collect bottles and sent it to Delhi and Guwahati that had plastic recycling plant.

However, in 2010, new machines were procured at the enterprise that could build pipes, other household items, tubs, flower pots from plastic waste.

At present, as many as 120 types of plastics have been identified in Manipur alone. Out of 120, almost 30 are recycled in Manipur while the remaining ones are sent to Delhi and Guwahati after a compression process.

"Plastics are recyclable. We need to make conscious efforts to recycle such waste so they can be used for other purposes, instead of allowing them to pollute our water bodies," Gunakanta said.

At present, the company has 35 regular staffs and six work on daily wages. The company, which started with an investment of Rs 1.5 lakhs, currently has a turnover of Rs 1.2 crores per annum.

Tags: manipur, plastic recycle, imphal, environment conservation
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

MOST POPULAR

1

4-step guide to soothing mosquito, tick bites with kitchen ingredients

2

Ram Charan on 'biggest examples' Aamir, Salman, Rangasthalam success, Rajamouli film

3

Cholera vaccination campaign starts in Yemen after year delay: WHO

4

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

5

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

more

Editors' Picks

Salman Khan with Katrina Kaif and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wedding reception. (Photo: Twitter)

Bhai power: Salman ignores Jacqueline, hugs Katrina at Sonam Kapoor wedding reception

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding reception was a grand affair with a bevy of Bollywood stars in attendance in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam-Anand reception: Aishwarya, SRK, Katrina, Ranbir, Alia, others shine

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham