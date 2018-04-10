The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Apr 09, 2018 | Last Update : 10:41 PM IST

 LIVE !  :  (Photo: Twitter / IPL) LIVE| IPL 2018, SRH vs RR: Unadkat removes Wriddhiman Saha
 
India, All India

No surgery for now, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley back home after dialysis

PTI
Published : Apr 9, 2018, 9:52 pm IST
Updated : Apr 9, 2018, 9:53 pm IST

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to AIIMS on Friday evening, did not undergo any transplant.

AIIMS sources, however, said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is under observation. (Photo: File)
 AIIMS sources, however, said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley is under observation. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to the hospital on Friday with a kidney condition, was discharged on Monday after a dialysis procedure.

Arun Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday evening, did not undergo any transplant and has been advised by doctors that he may get better with dialysis and medicines, sources close to his family said.

The doctors, who had kept him under observation for two days before taking him for dialysis, have decided to wait for some time to see if a kidney transplant surgery is essential.

Due to the high risk of contracting infection, the minister would be kept in a controlled environment with barely any visitor being allowed to see him.

It is not yet clear as to when Arun Jaitley will resume office. He has not been attending office since last Monday. He was unable to take oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

AIIMS sources, however, said that he is under observation and is likely to undergo renal transplant soon.

A series of medical tests were conducted on Arun Jaitley, who is a diabetic, in the last few days.

Tags: arun jaitley, aiims, dialysis
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

5 ingredients all busy women should have in their pantry

2

UK school to allow boys to wear skirts upholding gender-neutrality

3

Goat meat gets trendy as celebrity chefs endorse protein

4

Why're you late: Employee's epic excuse, boss's reply melts hearts over internet

5

Black Panther beats Titanic to become the third-highest grossing U.S. film

more

Editors' Picks

Aayush Sharma was supposed to do 'Raat Baaki' with Katrina Kaif before SKF took him under their banner for 'Loveratri'.

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason Aayush Sharma lost Raat Baaki with Katrina Kaif

John Abraham is in a legal battle with Prernaa Arora's Kriarj for 'Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran'.

Parmanu: John Abraham charges Kriarj with 3 criminal complaints, Prernaa hits back

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham