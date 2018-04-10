No surgery for now, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley back home after dialysis

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to AIIMS on Friday evening, did not undergo any transplant.

New Delhi: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who was admitted to the hospital on Friday with a kidney condition, was discharged on Monday after a dialysis procedure.

Arun Jaitley, 65, who was admitted to Delhi's premier All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Friday evening, did not undergo any transplant and has been advised by doctors that he may get better with dialysis and medicines, sources close to his family said.

The doctors, who had kept him under observation for two days before taking him for dialysis, have decided to wait for some time to see if a kidney transplant surgery is essential.

Due to the high risk of contracting infection, the minister would be kept in a controlled environment with barely any visitor being allowed to see him.

It is not yet clear as to when Arun Jaitley will resume office. He has not been attending office since last Monday. He was unable to take oath of office after being re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

AIIMS sources, however, said that he is under observation and is likely to undergo renal transplant soon.

A series of medical tests were conducted on Arun Jaitley, who is a diabetic, in the last few days.