Biplab Deb takes oath as Tripura chief minister, Modi attends ceremony

Biplab Deb, long-time RSS volunteer and Tripura BJP president took oath as the chief minister of the northeastern state on Friday at a grand ceremony. (Photo: ANI)

Agartala: Biplab Deb, long-time Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) volunteer and Tripura BJP president, took oath as the chief minister of the northeastern state on Friday at a grand ceremony which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, senior leaders Lal Krishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi and other party leaders.

Governor Tathagata Roy also administered the oath of office to BJP leader Jishnu Deb Burman as the deputy chief minister along with seven other ministers, including IPFT chief NC Debbarma.

Chief ministers of BJP-ruled states - Vijay Rupani (Gujarat), Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Madhya Pradesh), Sarbananda Sonowal (Assam), Raghubar Das (Jharkhand) besides others also attended the function. Outgoing Tripura chief minister Manik Sarkar also attended the event.

The Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) dethroned the Left Front in Tripura ending former chief minister Manik Sarkar’s over two-decade rule in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony was held at the sprawling Assam Rifles ground.

Giant posters bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah dominate the landscape in Agartala as slender palm trees swung in the air.

From the airport to the venue, BJP flags lined up both sides of the street, as party workers wearing saffron celebrated in the streets. Security was heightened in the capital city as the prime minister and many other dignitaries attended the ceremony. From airport to guest houses, personnel of Tripura Police, Tripura State Rifles, Central Reserved Police Force kept a tight vigil. Special commandos from Delhi were also on the job.

"A 100-ft-long stage was erected for the big function. This is a big day for us as it marks a political transition for the state. The victory has been made possible by the development work of Modiji that has inspired our workers in Tripura to work for a change," BJP general secretary Ram Madhav told news agency PTI.