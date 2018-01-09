The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Jan 10, 2018 | Last Update : 06:26 AM IST

India, All India

Politics of love vs politics of hatred: Will celebrate Valentine's Day, says Mevani

THE ASIAN AGE / PTI
Published : Jan 9, 2018, 6:55 pm IST
Updated : Jan 9, 2018, 6:58 pm IST

Mevani termed the refusal to grant permission to the 'Yuva Hunkar' rally as an example of 'Gujarat model' of politics.

Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani during Youth Hunkar rally in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Dalit leader and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani during Youth Hunkar rally in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government poses a "threat" to the country's democracy and Constitution, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani said today at a youth rally for which the Delhi Police had refused permission.

The newly-elected MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat termed the refusal to grant permission to the 'Yuva Hunkar' rally in Parliament Street an example of the "Gujarat model" of politics.

"The 125 crore people of this country are watching that someone is not being allowed to speak for merely demanding the release of Chandrashekhar Azad, effective implementation of the Constitution and two crore jobs to the youth. If an elected representative does not have the right to do so, then this is Gujarat model," Mevani said to loud cheers from a crowd comprising student activists from Delhi, Lucknow and Allahabad among other places.

The rally -- held in Parliament Street in the heart of the national capital where prohibitory orders are in force through the year -- was demanding the release of Dalit outfit Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad.

The gathering also sought to emphasise issues like educational rights, employment, livelihood and gender justice. Mevani said he will stand guard against the politics of hatred and stick to constitutional values and the "politics of
love", along the lines of statements made by Congress President Rahul Gandhi after the Gujarat polls.

"I believe in politics of unity. I believe in politics of love, not love jihad. Alpesh Thakore, Hardik Patel and I are being targeted because we demolished their (BJP) pride and arrogance in Gujarat..There's a looming threat to our democracy and Constitution today," he said.

"We are not supporters of love jihad, we are 'pyaar ishq muhabbat' supporters, and therefore, we will celebrate Valentine's Day as well," Jignesh Mevani said.

Although authorities had maintained till the last minute that Mevani and his supporters did not have permission to hold the event, it seems the rally organisers and Delhi Police reached a compromise later.

Read: No permission yet, but Jignesh Mevani's Delhi rally to go ahead per plan

The rally, which began around 1 pm, saw a modest turnout. Former and current JNU student leaders, including Kanhaiya Kumar, Shehla Rashid and Umar Khalid were present on the stage, metres away from the Parliament Street Police
Station.

Assam farmers leader Akhil Gogoi and senior Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Bhushan were also present, apart from students from JNU, Delhi University, Lucknow University and Allahabad University among others.

Azad (30) was arrested in June last year from Himachal Pradesh as he is the main accused in Thakur-Dalit clashes in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district. His supporters turned up with posters bearing his image.

Tags: jignesh mevani, yuva hunkar rally, narendra modi, gujarat model of politics, dalit protests, bhima-koregaon violence
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Meghan Markle’s father intends to walk her down the aisle

2

NASA sees first direct proof of Ozone hole recovery

3

Angelo Mathews named as Sri Lanka's limited-overs captain

4

Heart attack takes life of Old Monk creator, Padmashri Kapil Mohan

5

Study reveals women are more likely to survive famines and epidemics than men

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

'Padmavati' actress Deepika Padukone shot with her BFF, her sister Anisha Padukone for a TV show in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika Padukone reveals who her BFF is and it's someone very close to her

Misha Kapoor was spotted by the paparazzi as she played at a park in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Misha Kapoor looks adorable as she enjoys her playtime with mother Mira

Actor-producer Nikhil Dwivedi lost his father on Tuesday, whose last rites were held in Mumbai on the same day. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Nikhil Dwivedi bereaved, Shah Rukh, Abhishek, other stars attend funeral

After being snapped leaving for Tel Aviv late Sunday, pictures of the trio in the Israel city have surfaced. (Photo: Twitter)

Ranbir, Alia and Ayan gear up for Brahmastra, reach Tel Aviv for prep

Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif are gearing up for New Year by vacationing abroad with their family members. (Photo: Instagram)

Vacation time: Katrina, Priyanka have fun time with their close ones

Alia Bhatt and Jacqueline Fernandez are in Bali with their set of close ones for a holiday before New Year's Eve. (Photo: Instagram)

Bali diaries: Jacqueline and Alia are vacationing in style before New Year's Eve

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham