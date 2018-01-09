India is transforming, World Bank, IMF positive towards us now: Modi

Modi also added that considerable change has only taken place in the last three years because of BJP's principal 'reform to transform.'

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that the focus on India is changing across the world and the reason for the change is that India is transforming.

Delivering a keynote speech at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra at Delhi's Chanakyapuri the Prime Minister said: “We are increasingly focusing on the world, our perception of the world is changing, its main reason is that India is transforming itself, it is being transformed. Reforms to transform is our guiding principle.”

Modi said that today the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) look at India in a positive way. He added, “Whatever change has happened, it has happened in the past three years. This is because we are using the principle, reform to transform.”

The Prime Minister said the thoughts that, “nothing will change... things will be how they used to be... nothing can be done about it,” are a thing of the past.

He added that “Today's India, a young India, a new India, has come a long way from such thoughts.”

The Prime Minister said that the hopes and aspirations of people of India are at the highest level at this time. “The result of an irreversible change in their mindset will result in an overall change in the system, across all sectors,” Modi added.

Narendra Modi was delivering keynote speech to over 100 parliamentarians of Indian-origin in the capital.

As many as 124 members of parliament (MPs) and 17 mayors from 23 countries including UK, USA, South Africa, Canada, among others were present at the event.

The biggest delegation was from Guyana with 20 members of parliament and three mayors. The US delegation was represented by only two mayors as the Senate is in session.

January 9 is celebrated as Pravasi Bhartiya Divas (PBD), an annual celebratory day that marks the contribution of overseas Persons with Indian origin (PIO) towards their homeland.