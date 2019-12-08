Sunday, Dec 08, 2019 | Last Update : 04:19 PM IST

India, All India

UP rape: Last rites of victim conducted with UP cabinet ministers in attendance

ANI
Published : Dec 8, 2019, 3:24 pm IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2019, 3:24 pm IST

The last rites were performed on a piece of land belonging to the victim's family.

The administration had also assured of giving round the clock protection to the victim's sister and issuance of an arms license to her brother based on their demands and apart from this the family's demand to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also been accepted. (Photo: ANI)
 The administration had also assured of giving round the clock protection to the victim's sister and issuance of an arms license to her brother based on their demands and apart from this the family's demand to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also been accepted. (Photo: ANI)

Unnao: The last rites of the Unnao rape victim was conducted by her family amidst heavy security on Sunday, after receiving assurance from the administration that all their demands will be met.

The last rites were performed on a piece of land belonging to the victim's family.

Cabinet ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government Swami Prasad Maurya and Kamal Rani Varun also arrived in Unnao to meet the bereaved family and attend the last rites of the deceased.

"We are committed to punishing the culprits and we, including the Chief Minister, are standing in solidarity with the bereaved family. We will do anything to punish the culprits, a fast track court has been set up to nail them," Maurya told reporters here.

The minister also urged the Opposition parties to stop politicising the matter of the death of the Unnao rape victim.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh administration had said that all the demands of the victim's family have been accepted.

Lucknow Divisional Commissioner Mukesh Meshram said that they held talks with the victim's family and assured them of all possible help and assistance.

"Whatever their demands -- that case should be put to trial in fast track court so that culprits are given strictest punishment on time...apart from that, the family of the deceased victim is poor, and their resources are very limited. We would provide them facilities which can be sanctioned by the government," Meshram said while speaking to reporters here.

The administration had also assured of giving round the clock protection to the victim's sister and issuance of an arms license to her brother based on their demands and apart from this the family's demand to meet Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had also been accepted.

Along with these, Meshram, during the course of his meeting with the victim's family, had also assured two houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojna to them.

After battling for life at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, the victim, who was set ablaze while on her way to a court hearing on Thursday morning, died at 11:40 pm on Friday.

The 23-year-old was airlifted from Lucknow's SMC Government Hospital to Delhi for treatment at Safdarjung Hospital on Thursday.

According to the police, the five accused had allegedly thrown kerosene on the woman and set her ablaze when she was on her way to a local court for the hearing of the case she had filed in March.

Tags: up rape, yogi adityanath, swami prasad maurya, kamal rani varun
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Unnao

Latest From India

'Whatever their demands -- that case should be put to trial in fast track court so that culprits are given strictest punishment on time...apart from that, the family of the deceased victim is poor, and their resources are very limited. We would provide them facilities which can be sanctioned by the government,' Meshram said. (Photo: ANI)

'All demands of Unnao rape victim's family accepted': Lucknow Commissioner

'The Anaj Mandi fire tragedy is a very sad incident. More than 40 people have died. I have ordered a magisterial inquiry into it. Compensation of Rs 10 lakh each will be given to families of those dead and Rs 1 lakh each to those injured. The expense of medical treatment of those injured will be borne by the government,' Kejriwal said. (Photo: ANI)

Delhi fire: Kejriwal orders inquiry, announces Rs 10 Lakh compensation for kin

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said on Saturday that only Rahul Gandhi can lead the Congress going forward. (Photo: File)

If there is any future leader...': Bhupesh Baghel believes only Rahul Gandhi can lead Cong

The case of a dismembered body found stuffed in a suitcase on Mumbai's Mahim beach has been solved and a teenage couple, including the man's adopted daughter, have been arrested for murder, a police official said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Teen adopted daughter, lover held for murder of Mumbai man whose body found in suitcase

MOST POPULAR

1

Sikh couple, who faced racial discrimination, win UK adoption battle

2

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence is making its way to India

3

Jays m-Seven review: Apple AirPods killer with an attitude!

4

Apple iPhone 13 to be completely wireless

5

Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married?

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham