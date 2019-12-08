35 dead, several injured in fire at a house in Delhi’s Rani Jhansi Road

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said.

Thirty two people were killed after a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: At least 35 people were killed after a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road here on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.

A call about the fire was received at 5:22 am following which 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital, they said.

(With inputs from agencies)