The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Dec 08, 2018 | Last Update : 02:21 PM IST

India, All India

Surgical strike overhyped, politicised: ex-Army officer Lt Gen (retd) DS Hooda

PTI/ANI
Published : Dec 8, 2018, 11:26 am IST
Updated : Dec 8, 2018, 11:27 am IST

'It would have been better had we done it (surgical strikes) secretly,' the ex-Army officer said.

former Army officer Lieutenant General D S Hooda (retired) said it was natural to have initial euphoria about the success but the constant maintenance of hype around the military operations was unwarranted. (Photo: ANI)
 former Army officer Lieutenant General D S Hooda (retired) said it was natural to have initial euphoria about the success but the constant maintenance of hype around the military operations was unwarranted. (Photo: ANI)

Chandigarh: The initial euphoria over the success of surgical strike was natural but the constant hype around the operation was unwarranted, said former Army officer Lieutenant General D S Hooda (retired), two years after the surgical strikes were carried out by the Army across the Line of Control.

"I do think there was too much hype over it. The military operation was important and we had to do it. Now how much should it have been politicised, whether it is right or wrong is something that should be asked to politicians," Lieutenant General DS Hooda (retired) who was the Northern Army Commander when the operation was carried out on September 29, 2016 across the Line of Control (LoC) as a response to a terrorist attack in Uri earlier that month told news agency ANI.

The Army had said its special forces inflicted "significant casualties" on terrorists waiting there to cross into Indian territory.

 

 

Lt Gen Hooda was speaking during a panel discussion on the topic, 'Role of Cross-Border Operations and Surgical Strikes,' on the first day of Military Literature Festival 2018 in Chandigarh.

The discussion was attended by Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore amongst a battery of former Generals and Army Commanders.

Many war veterans cautioned against "politicisation" of the military operations, as per a Punjab government release.

Lt Gen Hooda said it was natural to have initial euphoria about the success but the constant maintenance of hype around the military operations was unwarranted, the release said.

Responding to a question from the audience, General Hooda said in hindsight, it would have been better had we done it (surgical strikes) secretly.

The aim of any such offensive had to be not only tactical but strategic too, which substantially hampers enemy morale, he said.

Elaborating upon how the forces on the border should react to events that occur on the Line of Control (LoC), Lt Gen Hooda said, "I think the way the things are going on the LoC, we must have a pro-active and unpredictable response unless Pakistan does something to ease tensions and stop infiltrations."

Tags: surgical strike, uri, indian army, lt gen ds hooda
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

MOST POPULAR

1

Crime Patrol, longest-running crime series on Indian TV, is now a book

2

Toxic wasp venom could help protect humans against superbugs

3

This is how Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana helped him on the sets of 'Zero'

4

Anker SoundCore Sport XL review: The Sport just got a whole lot bigger

5

Skullcandy Venue review: Noise-cancellation for everyone

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Fashion house's first show in Tokyo saw creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli celebrating Japanese culture. (Photos: AP)

Valentino showcases amazing Pre-Fall 2019 collection in Tokyo

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham