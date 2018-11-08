The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Nov 08, 2018 | Last Update : 02:08 PM IST

India, All India

Tigress Avni's death: Shooter's father says 'thinking of suing Maneka Gandhi'

ANI
Published : Nov 8, 2018, 1:45 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2018, 1:45 pm IST

My son killed Avni in self-defence as attempt to tranquilise failed and tigress was going to attack, sharpshooter Shafath Ali Khan said.

On November 2, T1 or Tigress Avni, who was believed to have killed 13 people in the last two years, was gunned down by Azgher in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district as part of a planned operation. (Photo: ANI)
 On November 2, T1 or Tigress Avni, who was believed to have killed 13 people in the last two years, was gunned down by Azgher in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district as part of a planned operation. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Sharpshooter Shafath Ali Khan, whose son Azgher Ali Khan was allegedly involved in the killing of Tigress Avni, has threatened to sue Union Minister for Women and Child Development Maneka Gandhi, claiming that the allegations against his son are 'baseless'.

Speaking to ANI on phone, Shafath said, "People sitting in AC rooms, and levelling allegations against us are not right. There is no FIR in any police station or any case in court against me. Till now I haven’t killed any animal without proper government order."

"My son killed Avni tigress in self-defence as attempt to tranquillise failed and tigress was going to attack. We are going to take legal opinion we are thinking of suing Minister Maneka Gandhi for making baseless allegations against us," he added.

On November 2, T1 or Tigress Avni, who was believed to have killed 13 people in the last two years, was gunned down by Azgher in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district as part of a planned operation. The tigress also left behind her two cubs.

The killing, however, caused a controversy, as Gandhi, in a series of tweets on Sunday, lashed out at the Maharashtra government for giving orders to kill the tigress, despite opposition from a lot of people.

"It is nothing but a straight case of crime. Despite requests from his own forest department and people all over India, Sudhir Mugantiwar, Minister for Environment and Forests, Maharashtra gave orders for the killing," Maneka tweeted.

The BJP leader also lambasted sharp-shooter Azgher Ali, saying he was not authorised to gun down the tigress, and that he carried out the task illegally.

"This is patently illegal. Despite the forest officials being committed to tranquilise, capture and quarantine the tigress, the trigger-happy shooter has killed her on his own under direct orders of Mungantiwar. The tigress was a mother. Now her two cubs will also die," she added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also expressed his sadness over the decision to kill the man-eater tigress and assured that his government will initiate a probe to check if there were any procedural lapses in the entire operation. 

Tags: tigress avni, maneka gandhi, shafath ali khan
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Shocking: Wonder actor Owen Wilson refuses his own newborn daughter?

2

Priyanka Chopra’s pyjama bachelorette party was 'you'll never guess' epic

3

Linux could be banned on Apple’s new Macs

4

Watch: Salman Khan gets teary-eyed when he meets a boy detected with cancer

5

Diwali 2018: Here are tips to keep your pet dog safe during festival

more

Editors' Picks

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Happy birthday SRK: B-Town actresses we’d love to see the actor pair up with

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter at his birthday.

Love is in the air? Janhvi gifted beggar biscuits, Ishaan gives the same child cake

more

ALSO FROMLife

Diwali, festival of lights, is celebrated every autumn in northern hemisphere and symbolises spiritual victory of light over darkness. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Let there be light: India gears up to celebrate Diwali

From cat shows, to new born zebra foals, ocelots and capybaras, here are animals who grabbed headlines. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From roast turkey to quiche and cakes, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Halloween is observed in several countries on 31 October, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: The creepy, crawly and scary take to streets celebrating Halloween

From a lion cub born in a garage to a baby octopus, returning bighorn sheep and lemurs, here are animals who grabbed eyeballs this week. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Texan chilli, to brussel sprouts, roasted salmon and shepherd's pie, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Food pics for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham