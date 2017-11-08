Ryan murder: Class XI boy sent to 3-day CBI remand; Pradyuman's family seeks death

The CBI had apprehended the teen, Pradyuman’s senior at school, on Tuesday on the basis of CCTV, forensic and scientific evidence.

Gurgaon: A Gurgaon court on Wednesday sent a class 11 student of Ryan International School, apprehended for the murder of his junior Pradyuman Thakur, to the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for three days.

Pradyuman was found dead with his throat slit in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8. The CBI had apprehended the teen, Pradyuman’s senior at school, on Tuesday on the basis of CCTV, forensic and scientific evidence.

A CBI spokesperson had said that the student, who is about 16 years old, “allegedly committed the crime as he wanted to get a scheduled parent teacher meeting and an examination postponed”.

The investigating agency had sought six-day custody of the teen.

Meanwhile, Pradyuman's family has demanded strict punishment for the accused student.

"We demand strict punishment for him, he should be tried as an adult and hanged," Sushil Tekriwal, the lawyer of Pradyuman’s family, said.

"We still believe there was a larger conspiracy, CBI should file a chargesheet soon," he added.

However, the accused student’s parents refuted the allegations and said that their son is being framed.

Following the initial investigation, the police had arrested a school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, for the child’s murder.

Kumar had even confessed to the crime, but his family and friends maintained that he was being framed.