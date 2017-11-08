The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Nov 08, 2017 | Last Update : 06:31 PM IST

India, All India

Ryan murder: Class XI boy sent to 3-day CBI remand; Pradyuman's family seeks death

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 8, 2017, 6:03 pm IST
Updated : Nov 8, 2017, 6:18 pm IST

The CBI had apprehended the teen, Pradyuman’s senior at school, on Tuesday on the basis of CCTV, forensic and scientific evidence.

Pradyuman Thakur was murdered at Ryan International School in Gurgaon. (Photo: PTI)
 Pradyuman Thakur was murdered at Ryan International School in Gurgaon. (Photo: PTI)

Gurgaon: A Gurgaon court on Wednesday sent a class 11 student of Ryan International School, apprehended for the murder of his junior Pradyuman Thakur, to the custody of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for three days.

Pradyuman was found dead with his throat slit in the toilet of Ryan International School in Gurgaon on September 8. The CBI had apprehended the teen, Pradyuman’s senior at school, on Tuesday on the basis of CCTV, forensic and scientific evidence.

A CBI spokesperson had said that the student, who is about 16 years old, “allegedly committed the crime as he wanted to get a scheduled parent teacher meeting and an examination postponed”.

The investigating agency had sought six-day custody of the teen.

Meanwhile, Pradyuman's family has demanded strict punishment for the accused student.

"We demand strict punishment for him, he should be tried as an adult and hanged," Sushil Tekriwal, the lawyer of Pradyuman’s family, said.

"We still believe there was a larger conspiracy, CBI should file a chargesheet soon," he added.

However, the accused student’s parents refuted the allegations and said that their son is being framed.

Following the initial investigation, the police had arrested a school bus conductor, Ashok Kumar, for the child’s murder.

Kumar had even confessed to the crime, but his family and friends maintained that he was being framed.

Tags: ryan school murder, pradyuman thakur, class 11 student apprehended, ryan international school
Location: India, Haryana, Gurgaon

MOST POPULAR

1

Japanese ‘Black Widow’ sentenced to death for poisoning, tricking wealthy men

2

LEGO to re-release 5923-piece Taj Mahal set

3

Google's latest ad joins Samsung in making fun of the iPhone X

4

Enraged Thai woman throws baby from 17th floor because boyfriend left her for wife

5

My granny, uncle would've felt same disappoinment about them: Mahira on pics with Ranbir

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham