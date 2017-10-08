The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Oct 08, 2017 | Last Update : 03:28 AM IST

India, All India

PM Modi launches BJP’s Gujarat campaign

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 8, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated : Oct 8, 2017, 2:49 am IST

The PM also inaugurated the work for building six-lanes on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway at Chotila.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka, Gujarat. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Both the Congress and the BJP are seeking divine intervention for winning Gujarat Assembly elections. After Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s temple run during his state visit last month, it was the turn of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to seek blessings from Gods before sounding the BJP’s poll bugle.

The Prime Minister, who arrived in Gujarat on Saturday on a two-day visit, offered prayers at the famous Dwarkadhish temple. Government agencies, including the Press Information Bureau, released his pictures on social media on a day when he called for efforts to achieve swaraj through digital literacy and talked about using technology as a tool of empowerment.

Mr Gandhi, during his second visit to the state where elections are slated by the year-end, had begun his campaign from the same temple. The importance of winning Gujarat for the BJP and the Prime Minister is evident from Mr Modi’s plan to address six rallies in two days.

Later in the day, Mr Modi laid the foundation stone for a four-lane cable stayed signature bridge between Okha and Beyt Dwarka and talked about the small trader-friendly decisions taken by the GST Council on Friday evening, ushering in a virtual “early Diwali” for citizens.

“Diwali has come early for our citizens due to the decisions taken in the GST Council. We had said we will study all aspects relating to GST for three months, including the shortcomings. And thus, the decisions were taken with consensus at the GST Council,” Mr Modi said, highlighting the relief offered to small traders and rate cut for 27 items that, he said, had kindled the festive mood of Diwali a fortnight before it is celebrated.

The PM also inaugurated the work for building six-lanes on the Ahmedabad-Rajkot highway at Chotila. Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari, who was also present, said, “You can donate eyes, but you cannot donate vision. PM Modi’s vision is going to transform villages, the (lives of) poor and farmers.”

At a rally in Gandhinagar, the Prime Minister talked about technology and maintained that it was the “key to empowerment”.

Mr Modi also shared his “JAM” (Jan Dhan, Aadhar and Mobile) mantra. Stressing on user-friendly technology, the Prime Minister said that there was a need to end the “digital divide” in the country.

Talking about the NDA government’s educational reforms, Mr Modi said that “academics should not be exam-driven: The focus needs to be on innovation”.

Mr Modi spoke of the achievements of the state under the BJP government. “Gujarat is the only place in the world to have a forensic university,” Mr Modi claimed, adding that the nation must be a “pioneer in all fields of research and development”.

Talking about “digital literacy”, the Prime Minister argued that “80 per cent of people do not know how to use an expensive mobile” and claimed that “if there is digital literacy, people will be able to use their expensive phones properly. It will be a value addition”. For the common man, “to attain swaraj, digital literacy is necessary”.

While inaugurating the new campus of IIT-Gandhinagar, he took a dig at the Opposition and said the decision to grant 400 acres of land for it was taken much before the elections.

“If the decision had been taken just before the polls, some people would have said that it was influenced by the forthcoming polls,” he said.

He pointed out that “these are the same people who criticised the bullet train”.

The Prime Minister said, “Innovation can be achieved through two ways: One, applying academic knowledge and creating new things and two, by notice your surroundings, its problems and then thinking if you can provide a solution for it. And then exploring if this can be turned into a sustainable business model.”

Mr Modi claimed that due to the government’s policies the entire world’s “attention is on India. People are coming to invest here”.

Tags: rahul gandhi, gujarat assembly elections, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Women would choose an average-looking partner over a 10/10: Poll

2

New smart bandage for better, faster healing

3

Find out why so many LGBT couples do not go on vacations

4

FIFA U-17 World Cup: Big gap between India and other teams, says coach Luis Matos

5

Begum Akhtar gets special Google Doodle on 103rd birth anniversary

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham