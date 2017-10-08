Need more doctors; Vajpayee govt made health policy, Cong neglected it: Modi

A large number of Vadnagar residents queued up to greet Modi who was visiting his birthplace for the first time after becoming PM.

The entire city was decorated for the grand welcome of the Prime Minister. (Photo: PMO India/Twitter)

Vadnagar (Gujarat): On the second day of his visit to Gujarat ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a roadshow in Vadnagar in Mehsana district, his birthplace, on Sunday.

He addressed a gathering in Vadnagar, where he said that the Government is constantly working to make healthcare affordable for the poor.

A large number of residents of Vadnagar queued up along the route of Modi’s roadshow to greet him. This trip to Vadnagar is Modi’s first after becoming the Prime Minister in 2014.

The entire city was decorated for the grand welcome of the Prime Minister. There were chants of "Modi, Modi" and flowers were showered on him at several places along the route of the roadshow.

The locals told mediapersons it was a matter of great pride that the "son of the soil" was the prime minister and was visiting the town after a long time.

Here are the highlights:

Today I met youngsters from a medical college. We as a society require more doctors who can serve people, he says

Atal Bihari Vajpayee government had made health policy during its tenure, but the next government neglected the sector, says Modi

Doctors and good food may or may not guarantee good health, but cleanliness does, says Modi while addressing people in his hometown Vadnagar

We brought prices of stents down. Work is constantly being done to make healthcare affordable for the poor, says Modi

I am happy that I have got to inaugurate projects relating to the health sector, particularly Intensified Mission Indradhanush, says Modi

The PM says Vadnagar has India-China connection. Hiuen Tsang stayed in my hometown Vadnagar during his visit to India and lived in President Xi Jinping’s hometown in China.

I will go back with your blessings and assure you that I will work even harder for the nation, he adds

What I am today is because of the values imparted in me, says Modi in his hometown Vadnagar, Gujarat

Modi, who visits his birthplace for the first time after becoming the prime minister office in 2014, says he has come back to his hometown and receiving such a warm welcome is special

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his speech at Vadnagar.

