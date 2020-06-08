Monday, Jun 08, 2020 | Last Update : 04:58 AM IST

India, All India

Restaurants, malls, Shrines reopen today, conditions apply

THE ASIAN AGE. | SA ISHAQUI
Published : Jun 8, 2020, 2:30 am IST
Updated : Jun 8, 2020, 2:30 am IST

Gaming centres and cinema halls will continue to stay closed

A worker sanitizes a mall ahead of its reopening in Noida on Sunday. PTI photo
 A worker sanitizes a mall ahead of its reopening in Noida on Sunday. PTI photo

No prasad or holy water at places of worship. No loitering at malls and no trying on clothing and accessories at shops. Waiters in gloves and disposable menus in restaurants.

This is the new reality when these establishments open in the state on Monday.
The state government on Sunday issued standard operating procedures (SoPs) to be followed at religious places, places of worship, hotels, restaurants and hospitality establishments and shopping malls. Gaming centres and cinema halls will continue to stay closed.

At places of worship, provision should be made for storing footwear and worshippers should wash their hands and feet with soap and water before entering the premises. Gatherings disproportionate to the available space will not be allowed to ensure physical distancing.

Disposable paper tokens are to be used for queues and seating. People must avoid physical contact while greeting each other, and should not touch idols, holy books, mazhars etc in places of worship, where common prayer mats are to be avoided and devotees should bring their own mats. No physical offering like prasadam and holy water shall be allowed

At restaurants, takeaways should be encouraged. Not more than 50 per cent of seating capacity shall be permitted and disposable menus are to be used. Restaurant managements are advised to use disposable paper napkins, and buffet service should follow social distancing rules. Waiters and other staff are to wear masks and gloves.

Contactless mode of ordering and digital payment is to be encouraged. Furniture is to be sanitised each time a customer leaves; kitchens should be sanitised frequently.
Guests staying at lodges should provide details of travel history and medical condition along with identity proof and self-declaration form regarding their health. Luggage must be disinfected before being sent to the room.

At shopping malls, the number of customers should be kept to a minimum inside shops and loitering will not be allowed. Trial of clothing and accessories shall not be permitted.
The government said managements of all these establishments will be responsible for strict implementation of the SOPs and any failure to do so will lead to closure of the premises and attract penal provisions.

