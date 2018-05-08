The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, May 08, 2018 | Last Update : 05:12 PM IST

India, All India

For Congress. not people but family mean everything: Narendra Modi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : May 8, 2018, 4:02 pm IST
Updated : May 8, 2018, 4:00 pm IST

Modi also said, 'Those who are born with a golden spoon, never understand the difficulties of poor.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Karnataka's Koppal. (Photo: AP | File)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Karnataka's Koppal. (Photo: AP | File)

Bengaluru: The battle for power in poll-bound Karnataka is gaining momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his second rally on Tuesday in Koppal.

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, “BJP believes in 'Rashtra Bhakti' and serving the society. Our only mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. But for the Congress party, only one family means everything.”

Further accusing the Congress of promoting casteism in the state, PM Modi said, “After coming to power in Karnataka, the shameful Congress party even did not spare school going kids. They selected students on the grounds of caste for trips and excursions."

"The Congress did nothing to promote tourism and rich history of Karnataka," he alleged.

As the crowd chanted “Modi! Modi!’, the Prime Minister said, "We are promoting tourism in Karnataka. We are connecting distant places through airways."

“Two years back, I had referred to a young girl Mallamma from Koppal during my Mann Ki Baat. I am glad she took the Swachhata drive with great zeal and today several women are leading the cleanliness drive across the country,” PM Modi also said.

In an indirect jibe at Congress president  Rahul Gandhi, Modi also said, “When I had spoken about Swachh Bharat and building toilets from the Red Fort, the 'Naamdaars' mocked me. Those who are born with a golden spoon, never understand the difficulties of poor. We are committed to serve the poor and would continue to do so.”

Tags: karnataka assembly elections, prime minister narendra modi, bjp, congress
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Archbishop of Canterbury listening to Stormzy to calm nerves before royal wedding

2

A stirring piece: Bill Gates lauds Amitabh Bachchan on Twitter; here's how he reacted

3

Raazi: Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan opens up on sharing screen space with her

4

102 Not Out BO collection: BigB and Rishi Kapoor film earns Rs 5.53 crore on day two

5

Mumbai: WR's first 'ladies special' train marks 26 years on track

more

Editors' Picks

Sonam Kapoor's stunning look as a bride.

See photos: Sonam Kapoor looks radiant as bride in auspicious red

Ranbir Kapoor's thrilling look in 'Shamshera' (L).

Ranbir Kapoor to play dacoit in YRF's Shamshera, watch teaser

Sonam Kapoor in some good-looking dresses. (Photo: Instagram)

10 looks by Sonam Kapoor’s wedding designers she could easily repeat for D-day

Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez at Sonam Kapoor's house.

Videos: Varun, Arjun, Jacqueline to do Swag Se Swagat in Sonam Ki Shaadi

Prabhas in a still from 'Saaho' teaser.

Saaho: Makers of Prabhas starrer spend 90 crore on action sequence in Dubai

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Family and friends including Bollywood stars started arriving for the wedding of Sonam Kapoor with Anand Ahuja in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Ki Shaadi: Janhvi, Aamir, Kareena, Saif, Taimur, Ranveer dazzle

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Sangeet ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Monday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor Sangeet: Harshvardhan bonds with Boney, Jacqueline, Katrina charm at do

The build-up to Sonam Kapoor’s wedding kicked off in style with her Mehendi ceremony taking place in Mumbai on Sunday, which was attended by several celebrities. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam Kapoor's Mehendi: Janhvi, Arjun, Rani, KJo come out in style

B-Town was buzzing with movie promotions as Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Rishi Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal stepped out to remind people of their films.

102 Not Out, Raazi, Bucket List: Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Big B on promotional spree

Late Bollywood actress Sridevi 's husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor seen during the 65th National Film Awards, at Vigyan Bhawan. Sridevi's family receives the award for her performance in the film Mom (2017). (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In photos: Boney, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor accept Sridevi's National Award

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh, Shraddha Kapoor, couple Virushka, Urvashi Rautela and other Bollywood celebrities were spotted in the city. Checkout the latest pictures of your favourite B-town celebs here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Summer hotness: Virat-Anushka, Ranveer, Shraddha, Urvashi step out in style

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham