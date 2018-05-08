For Congress. not people but family mean everything: Narendra Modi

Modi also said, 'Those who are born with a golden spoon, never understand the difficulties of poor.'

Bengaluru: The battle for power in poll-bound Karnataka is gaining momentum with Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing his second rally on Tuesday in Koppal.

Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Modi said, “BJP believes in 'Rashtra Bhakti' and serving the society. Our only mantra is 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'. But for the Congress party, only one family means everything.”

Further accusing the Congress of promoting casteism in the state, PM Modi said, “After coming to power in Karnataka, the shameful Congress party even did not spare school going kids. They selected students on the grounds of caste for trips and excursions."

"The Congress did nothing to promote tourism and rich history of Karnataka," he alleged.

As the crowd chanted “Modi! Modi!’, the Prime Minister said, "We are promoting tourism in Karnataka. We are connecting distant places through airways."

“Two years back, I had referred to a young girl Mallamma from Koppal during my Mann Ki Baat. I am glad she took the Swachhata drive with great zeal and today several women are leading the cleanliness drive across the country,” PM Modi also said.

In an indirect jibe at Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Modi also said, “When I had spoken about Swachh Bharat and building toilets from the Red Fort, the 'Naamdaars' mocked me. Those who are born with a golden spoon, never understand the difficulties of poor. We are committed to serve the poor and would continue to do so.”