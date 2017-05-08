Have evidence against Kejriwal, will meet CBI tomorrow: Kapil Mishra

Mishra was ousted from Kejriwal’s cabinet on Saturday night for his involvement in water tanker scam.

AAP MLA Kapil Mishra comes out after submitting a report against Delhi CM Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyender Jain to ACB, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Two days after being sacked from Delhi government, Kapil Mishra, former water minister, on Monday said he has evidence against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and has taken an appointment from Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) tomorrow.

Mishra was ousted from Kejriwal’s cabinet on Saturday night for his involvement in water tanker scam, following which he accused Health Minister Satyendra Jain of giving Rs 2 crore bribe to Kejriwal.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, Mishra said, “I have an appointment with the CBI tomorrow at 11:00 and will provide them with all documents and evidences of my allegations against Kejriwal."

He stated that he was informed about a 50-crore land deal by Jain himself. "They accuse me of being a Modi agent, but every AAP member knows if anyone has hit the BJP hardest, whether Pathankot or MCD or Modi's policies, it has always been me."

He flatly ruled out any possibility of joining the BJP. "Kejriwal is linking me to BJP. I want him to provide evidence," he said.

"They term everyone who questions Kejriwal as a Modi agent, but they should know that I will never leave AAP. I openly challenge them to expel me."

Escalating the AAP political drama, the ousted MLA had demanded a lie-detector test for Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and himself, in order to vindicate his claims. "I am going to Anti-Corruption Bureau office to give detailed evidence on the tanker scandal. I want Arvind Kejriwal, Satyendra Jain and I to undergo a lie-detector test," Mishra told the media.

Asserting that nobody would accept allegations against the Delhi Chief Minister, Mishra said that he has sought more time from the CBI to prove the charges.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor has asked the anti-corruption branch of police to investigate into Mishra’ claims, according to an NDTV report. Notably, the branch is headed by MK Meena, who has been previously targeted by Kejriwal as ‘corrupt’.

Earlier on Sunday night, the AAP MLA said that he would give the names of two party leaders to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in connection with the water tanker Scam.

"I am going to the ACB office on 11 a.m. tomorrow morning. I am going to give two person's names to them in connection with the Tanker Scam - Ashish Talwar and Vibhav Patel," Mishra said.

Triggering a row, Mishra yesterday made a shocking revelation, alleging that he "saw" Jain giving Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal. "Day before yesterday, I saw Satyendra Jain giving Rs. 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal and I wasn't able to sleep the entire night," he said in a press briefing.

Mishra also claimed that he urged the Chief Minister to disclose as to from where he got the money.

"There are several allegations on money laundering and black money against Satyendra Jain which are known to all. It is known to all that before holding the post of Delhi Cabinet Minister and after taking the oath, he gave a prominent position to his daughter and other relatives," he said.

Pledging to remove corrupt people from the party, he said that he will go to all the higher authority and make the revelation about these things.

However, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia flatly rejected the charges dubbing it 'absurd and baseless'.

"There is nothing much that I can say about the baseless allegations that he has charged against us today. These things are not even worth answering, nobody is going to believe in it," said Sisodia in a press briefing.