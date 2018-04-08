The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Apr 08, 2018

India, All India

PNB fraud: ED to file chargesheet against Nirav Modi, Mehul Choksi

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 4:31 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 4:33 am IST

ndian authorities have already submitted a request to the authorities concerned in Hong Kong for his provisional arrest.

Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI)
 Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi, key accused Punjab National Bank scam. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In a significant development in the multi-crore Punjab National Bank (PNB) fraud case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to file its chargesheet against diamantaire Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. The Central probe agency, sources said, is expected to file the chargesheet against the duo by the end of this month.

“The chargesheet will help the agency expedite the extradition process against Nirav Modi, who is believed to be hiding in Hong Kong. Besides, it will also help the agency to initiate the proceedings to attach overseas properties of Modi and Choksi,” sources said.

Indian authorities have already submitted a request to the authorities concerned in Hong Kong for his provisional arrest. The ministry of external affairs (MEA) had in February revoked the passports of Nirav Modi and Choksi, after the duo failed to furnish their replies to a notice from the MEA in the stipulated time of one week.

The ED has already moved the Interpol for issuance of a Red Corner Notice (RCN) against Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi. Sources said the agency had sought issuance of the Interpol warrant against the two, based on the court-issued non-bailable warrants obtained by it.

The agency is understood to have sent the request to the CBI for taking it up with the Interpol headquarters in Lyon, France. An RCN is issued ‘to seek the arrest of wanted persons with a view to extradition or similar lawful action in a criminal case.

“Once an RCN is issued, the Interpol seeks to arrest the person concerned in any part of the world and notifies that country to take his or her custody for further action at their end,” sources said.

A special court in Mumbai had issued non-bailable warrants last month on the request of the ED.

The ED had earlier issued summonses to Modi and Choksi asking them to appear before it in Mumbai. However, both of them expressed their inability to depose citing business engagements. Both are accused on charges of money laundering (under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act) in alleged connivance with some employees of PNB.

