The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Apr 08, 2018 | Last Update : 08:55 AM IST

India, All India

CJI must use power for public good, not merely because he has it: SC Judge

ANI
Published : Apr 8, 2018, 7:24 am IST
Updated : Apr 8, 2018, 7:25 am IST

Justice Chelameswar said that the CJI has the authority to constitute benches but every power is coupled with certain responsibilities.

Justice Chelameswar said, 'I don't know why this nation is worried about impeachment. Impeachment is not the answer. System must be fixed. Impeachment looks like the word which is the flavor of the season.' (Photo: File)
 Justice Chelameswar said, 'I don't know why this nation is worried about impeachment. Impeachment is not the answer. System must be fixed. Impeachment looks like the word which is the flavor of the season.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice J Chelameswar said on Saturday that impeachment cannot be an answer to every question or problem and there is a need to correct the system.

Justice Chelameswar's response comes at a time when certain opposition parties had tried to initiate impeachment proceedings against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra.

Read: Top 4 SC judges revolt against Chief Justice, question ‘biased decisions’

In a programme organised by Harvard Club of India in Delhi, Justice Chelameswar said, "I don't know why this nation is worried about impeachment. Impeachment is not the answer. System must be fixed. Impeachment looks like the word which is the flavor of the season."

Justice Chelameswar also ruled out seeking government employment after he retires on June 22.

Also Read: Justice Chelameswar writes to CJI over Karnataka HC order

"I am saying it on record that after my retirement, I will not seek any appointment from the government," Chelameswar said.

Further answering questions on the order of priority of the CJI in constituting benches and allocating cases to different judges as the 'master of roster', Justice Chelameswar said the CJI is the 'master of roster'.

"The CJI is the 'master of roster'. Undoubtedly, the CJI has this power. The CJI has the authority to constitute the benches but under constitutional system every power is coupled with certain responsibilities," Justice Chelameswar noted.

"The power is required to be exercised not because it exists but for the purpose of achieving public good. You don't exercise the power merely because you have it," he said.

Tags: cji, dipak misra, justice chelameswar
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here’s everything you need to know if you are planning to bring a dog home

2

2018 CWG: Venkat Rahul Ragala gives India another gold in weightlifting

3

Shocking: Killer artist ate farmer before using his blood, ashes to create painting

4

Hero toddler saved mother, baby sister from fire but died after running back scared

5

Here's how your Levi's jeans pocket tab can be subject to a lawsuit

more

Editors' Picks

Fans outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartments. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Salman Khan gets bail on blackbuck poaching case: Fans cheer outside Galaxy Apartment

Bollywood actor Salman Khan arrives at the court to hear the verdict in decades-old black buck poaching case, in Jodhpur on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Salman Khan blackbuck poaching case: Defence prepares a 51 page argument

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

B-town celebs Ranveer Singh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Malaika Arora, Sidharth Malhotra and others spotted at the Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika, Abhay-Patralekhaa were seen during the promotions of their forthcoming film. See all the exclusive pictures here. Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Clicked: Ranveer, Aditi at Mumbai airport and Ishaan-Malavika at event

Salman Khan along with his bodyguard Shera, sisters Arpita Khan Sharma and Alvira Khan Agnihotri, left to Jodhpur to hear his verdict on the black buck case. He was also accompanied by his 'Hum Saath Saath Hai' co-stars Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Sonali Bendre Behl.

Black buck case: Salman, sisters go to Jodhpur, Saif, Tabu questioned at airport

Bollywood stars Malvika Mohanan-Ishaan Khatter, Tabu-Manoj Bajpayee at the promotions of their upcoming films, Taimur Ali Khan spotted at baby's gym and Sanjay Dutt was clicked at the celebrity match in the city. See more pictures of Bollywood stars here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Malavika-Ishaan, Tabu-Manoj at the promotions, Taimur at baby's gym

Bollywood celebs Kangana Ranaut, Ranveer Singh, Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan with son Taimur were clicked by the paparazzi at different spots in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Photos: Kangana, Ranveer, Sonam, Kareena with Taimur snapped in the city

B-town celebs Ranbir Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Arjun-Parineeti were seen in the city. See the exclusive pictures of your favourite Bollywood celebrities here. (Photos: VIral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ranbir, Richa, Arjun-Parineeti spotted in the city

Akshay Kumar, Nushrat Bharucha, Shahid Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Surveen Chawla and other B-town celebrities looked their fashionable best on the red carpet of fashion awards. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Nushrat, Shahid, Alia and others rock the starry fashion night

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham