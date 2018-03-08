The Asian Age | News

CBI moves SC challenging clean chit to Aarushi Talwar's parents

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 8, 2018, 8:26 pm IST
Updated : Mar 8, 2018, 8:44 pm IST

The CBI told the apex court that Rajesh and Nupur Talwar have been wrongly cleared of charges.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead on May 16, 2008 in her house in Noida with her throat slit and head bludgeoned. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation on Thursday moved the Supreme Court challenging clean chit to Aarushi Talwar's parents by the Allahabad High Court in the Aarushi-Hemraj double murder case.

The Allahabad High Court in October, in 2017, ruled that dentist couple Rajesh and Nupur Talwar from Delhi were not guilty of the murder of their daughter Aarushi, 14, and domestic help Hemraj in 2008.

The Allahabad High Court ended the couple's nine-year ordeal by saying that neither the circumstances nor the evidence were enough to hold them guilty.

The court also castigated the CBI for its theory on the murder case, saying it is an "impossible hypothesis" and "patently absurd".

In November 2013, a special CBI court in Ghaziabad had convicted the Talwars for murdering daughter Aarushi and Hemraj and sentenced them to life. The CBI court said they had killed Aarushi in a fit of rage because they suspected her of having an affair with Hemraj.

Nupur and Rajesh Talwar were kept in Ghaziabad's Dasna jail for four years before being given clean chit by the high court in 2017. 

The CBI after the verdict had said that it would study the high court order and decide its future course of action.

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi Talwar was found dead on May 16, 2008 in her house in Noida with her throat slit and head bludgeoned. The Talwar family's domestic help Hemraj was found dead the next day on the terrace of the house.

Hemraj’s throat was also slit and there were wounds on his head. There were wounds all over his body and the door to the terrace was found locked from inside.

