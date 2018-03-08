BJP-TDP rift: 'Unavailable' PM calls back, talks to Chandrababu Naidu

Naidu explained to the PM about reasons leading to central ministers’ resignation and the TDP withdrawing from the Union Govt.

New Delhi: Amid rising tensions in the BJP-TDP alliance, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu.

Naidu explained to the PM about reasons leading to central ministers’ resignation and the TDP withdrawing from the Union Government, TDP sources were quoted as saying by ANI.

The two TDP ministers in the Union Cabinet will meet Modi at 6 pm on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, Naidu claimed that he had tried to get in touch with the Prime Minister to inform about his decision of pulling out two TDP ministers from the Union Cabinet, but was unavailable.

"As a courtesy and being a responsible senior politician, I tried reaching out to the Prime Minister to inform about our decision. He was unavailable," he said.

The decision was announced by Chandrababu Naidu at a press conference in Amaravati late on Wednesday after a meeting with his party ministers.

The decision came hours after Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley suggested that grant of special status to Andhra Pradesh, a key demand made by Naidu, may not be possible.