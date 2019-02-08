Friday, Feb 08, 2019 | Last Update : 05:07 PM IST

India, All India

Siddaramaiah calls for suspension of 4 ‘missing’ K'taka Cong MLAs

ANI
Published : Feb 8, 2019, 3:20 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2019, 3:37 pm IST

Siddaramaiah said, 'All four dissenting lawmakers wrote a letter to me in which they said that they can't come before February 15.'

He said the legislators Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kumtalli, Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Ganesh JN were absent from the CLP meet held in January this year. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 He said the legislators Ramesh Jarakiholi, Mahesh Kumtalli, Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Ganesh JN were absent from the CLP meet held in January this year. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Bengaluru: Karnataka former chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Friday called for the suspension of four dissenting legislators of the party under the anti-defection law.

"I have issued notice and whips, three times, to them to participate in the budget session and the CLP meeting and the honourable Speaker should take legal action against them,"  former Chief Minister and senior Congress leader said at a press conference here.

He added, "All four dissenting lawmakers wrote a letter to me in which they said that they can't come before February 15. I have already given sufficient opportunity to them. Now, the unanimous decision of the party is to proceed with a legal action against all four of them under the anti-defection law." 

He said the legislators Ramesh Jarakiholi,  Mahesh Kumtalli, Nagendra, Umesh Jadhav and Ganesh JN were absent from the CLP meet held in January this year.

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy removed one of the four dissenting Congress MLA Umesh Jadhav from the post of the chairman of the Warehouse Corporation and replaced him with Pratap Gowda Patil.

On Wednesday, Siddaramaiah issued another notice to the four dissenting party MLAs seeking an explanation before or after the Assembly Session.

Earlier in January, he had served notices to the four legislators who did not turn up at a Congress legislature party meeting in Bengaluru.

The four Karnataka Congress MLAs on January 18 abstained from the CLP meeting, which decided to move rest of the 76 legislators to a resort. The meeting was convened by the party to assess whether its flock was intact amid speculation that some of the party MLAs had switched over to the BJP.

Tags: siddaramaiah, congress-jd(s) alliance, hd kumaraswamy, karnataka assembly
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Latest From India

The clashes that broke out in Muzaffarnagar and Shamli districts of Uttar Pradesh between the Hindu and Muslim communities claimed 62 lives while injuring 93 others and rendering more than 50,000 homeless. (Photo: PTI)

Muzaffarnagar riots: Life imprisonment to all 7 convicts

Prime Minister said it was for the first time that a chief minister had staged a dharna to protect the fraudsters who looted lakhs of poor people. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Mamata govt defamed West Bengal, left people helpless: PM Modi

The incident occurred when Kejriwal had gone to the outer Delhi locality to inaugurate development works (File Photo)

Kejriwal's car attacked in Narela, no casualties: Official

An

'Independent' CBI should raid Prime Minister's Office: Kejriwal on Rafale report

MOST POPULAR

1

Get ready for Vivo V15 Pro on February 20

2

Danish court sentences nurse for draining son's blood for five years

3

Smart downloads for Netflix comes to iPhone, iPad

4

Apple finally fixes FaceTime bug with new update

5

Here’s why Woody Allen sued Amazon for $68mn

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham