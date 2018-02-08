The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Feb 08, 2018 | Last Update : 11:03 PM IST

India, All India

ED finds confidential report on Aircel Maxis scam in Chidambaram house

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Feb 8, 2018, 1:13 pm IST
Updated : Feb 8, 2018, 5:17 pm IST

The confidential report on Aircel Maxis scam was submitted by the CBI in a sealed cover with the Supreme Court in 2013.

The ED sources said that they have found an unsigned copy in the Delhi house of former finance minister P Chidambaram which means the report was leaked from CBI. (Photo: PTI/File)
 The ED sources said that they have found an unsigned copy in the Delhi house of former finance minister P Chidambaram which means the report was leaked from CBI. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) found a confidential report of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the house of former finance minister P Chidambaram in Delhi during the raid on January 13.

The confidential report on Aircel Maxis scam was submitted by the CBI in a sealed cover with the Supreme Court in 2013, news agency ANI quoted ED sources.

The ED sources said that they have found an unsigned copy which means the report was leaked from CBI. ED had brought this to knowledge of CBI. Content of the report has been verified by CBI.

Also read: ED raids Karti Chidambaram's houses in Delhi, Chennai in Aircel-Maxis case

CBI has instituted an inquiry on how the report reached the residence of P Chidambaram.

Tags: enforcement directorate, central bureau of investigation, p chidambaram, aircel maxis scam
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

