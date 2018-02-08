ED finds confidential report on Aircel Maxis scam in Chidambaram house

The confidential report on Aircel Maxis scam was submitted by the CBI in a sealed cover with the Supreme Court in 2013.

The ED sources said that they have found an unsigned copy in the Delhi house of former finance minister P Chidambaram which means the report was leaked from CBI. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) found a confidential report of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the house of former finance minister P Chidambaram in Delhi during the raid on January 13.

The confidential report on Aircel Maxis scam was submitted by the CBI in a sealed cover with the Supreme Court in 2013, news agency ANI quoted ED sources.

The ED sources said that they have found an unsigned copy which means the report was leaked from CBI. ED had brought this to knowledge of CBI. Content of the report has been verified by CBI.

CBI has instituted an inquiry on how the report reached the residence of P Chidambaram.