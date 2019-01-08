The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jan 08, 2019 | Last Update : 03:23 AM IST

India, All India

Norway PM’s offer of J&K mediation sparks row

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 8, 2019, 1:46 am IST
Updated : Jan 8, 2019, 1:46 am IST

When asked about the matter, Indian Government sources pointed out that the Norwegian Ambassador had already clarified on the matter.

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Photo: ANI)
 Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: After a controversy broke out on Monday over certain remarks made at an event in New Delhi by visiting Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg in which she indicated that Norway may be ready to mediate between India and Pakistan if there was a possibility, Norwegian ambassador Nils Ragnar Kamsvåg tweeted that his country’s Prime Minister “has not offered to mediate between India and Pakistan” on the Kashmir issue and that neither has Norway been requested to mediate. The Norwegian PM however did say clearly that as per Norway’s policy, any peace initiative in which it mediates has to be requested for. It may be recalled that India’s consistent stand is that the Kashmir issue is a bilateral one between India and Pakistan and that there can be no third-party intervention. When asked about the matter, Indian Government sources pointed out that the Norwegian Ambassador had already clarified on the matter.

The Norwegian PM also said that the Norwegian Government had no role in the recent visit of former Norwegian Prime Minister Kjell Magne Bondevik — who she described as a “private citizen” — to the Kashmir valley, adding that he had gone there as part of an initiative after an invitation. Speculation had been mounting for the past couple of months when, as per reports from Srinagar in November last year, former Norwegian Prime Minister Bondevik  had visited the Kashmir Valley and had met top Hurriyat leaders Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Syed Ali Shah Gilani back then. Mr. Bondevik was also reported to have subsequently visited PoK. Speculation had raged then whether the meetings could be part of any track-two diplomacy.

In response to a question, Norwegian PM  Erna Solberg said, “Nobody from the outside can create peace ... So if there is a movement in India and Pakistan for ... talks together, of course we and I’m sure there would be other countries that would say that we can help in mediating if there is a possibility but it has to be those who are part ... (of) the conflict. But both Pakistan and India are big enough countries to make sure that they decrease tension without help from the outside.”

The Norwegian PM added, “Our Government policy is very clear. If we are called to help somewhere they have to ask for it. Initiatives like that do not come from the outside.” On whether a military solution could solve the Kashmir issue, she said, “I personally don’t believe military solutions solve problems. I believe in peaceful solutions. It has to be Pakistan and India together who find the time for when they want to start to talk about things.”

In a tweet later, the Norwegian Ambassador said, “PM @erna_solberg has not offered to mediate between India and Pakistan as has been erroneously reported. Norway has neither been asked nor offered to mediate.”   

Tags: erna solberg, norwegian government, jammu and kashimr
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Here's how your boarding pass picture on social media could become a nightmare

2

Acer launches convertible gaming notebook Predator Triton 900

3

Xiaomi permanently drops Mi A2 price by Rs 3,000

4

CES 2019: Headphones with display, smart sleeping masks, and more

5

CES 2019: People Will Buy More Smart Stuff, Fewer TVs

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMLife

Christmas is an annual festival, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ observed primarily on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration around the world. (Photos: AP)

Santa Claus is coming town: World gears up to celebrate Christmas 2018

From a baby elephant, to a rhinocerous killed by poachers and Sully, President Bush's service dog, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP)

Here are animals who grabbed headlines this week

From scampi, to porchetta or even pot roast, here are edible dishes to satiate your taste buds. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Amazing dishes for the hungry soul

The Hong Kong Pulse Light Festival is showcasing 18 creative light art installations and an enhanced version of 'A Symphony of Lights'. (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong gears up for Christmas with Pulse Light Festival

From humpback whales, to an adventurous leapord cub, rare hawks and migratory birds, here are animals who were in news. (Photos: AP, PTI)

In Photos: Animals who grabbed headlines this week

From Kugelhupf to the festve Monkey bread, pot roast and noodle soup, here are food shots to tantalise you. (Photos: AP)

Food porn: Delicious dishes for the hungry soul

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham