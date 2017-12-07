The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Dec 07, 2017 | Last Update : 02:26 PM IST

India, All India

Rajasthan 'love jihad': Man hacks Muslim labourer to death, sets body ablaze

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Dec 7, 2017, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2017, 1:54 pm IST

After the murder, the man rants hate speech declaring that he had killed him to save a woman from 'love jihad'.

The video showed a man leading the victim identified as Mohammed Afrazul, to a spot and then attacking him with an axe from behind. (Screengrab from NDTV)
Rajsamand (Rajasthan): In a shocking video which has gone viral, a Muslim labourer from West Bengal was hacked to death and his body burned in Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

The video showed a man leading the victim identified as Mohammed Afrazul, to a spot and then attacking him with an axe from behind. The whole incident was filmed with an inflammatory speech after the murder warning against "love jihad", an NDTV report said. 

After the victim falls dead, the man looks into the camera and rants hate speech declaring that he had killed him to save a woman from "love jihad". He then pours petrol on the body and burns it. 

Rajasthan Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria said the accused man, identified as Shambhual Regar, was arrested on Thursday.

"It is shocking how he killed the man and made a video of it. Accused has been arrested and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up for investigation in the case," he said.

The incident came to light after the perpetrator of the crime allegedly filmed the incident on Dev Heritage road in Rajnagar area of Rajsamand and uploaded it on social media on Wednesday.

A third person is believed to have flimed the murder, police say.

The police found a half-charred body on Thursday morning near Rajsamand which they believe to be that of the victim.

“The half-charred body was found near Rajsamand… around 1 pm on Wednesday and the deceased was identified as Mohammad Afrazul. Later, a video of the murder went viral on social media,” said Ramsumer Meena, station house officer of Rajnagar Police Station was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Tags: love jihad, man hacked to death, muslim labourer, crime, gulab chand kataria
Location: India, Rajasthan

