The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Dec 07, 2017 | Last Update : 02:19 AM IST

India, All India

Odisha: Dana Majhi’s new look takes Net by storm

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published : Dec 7, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated : Dec 7, 2017, 2:14 am IST

An unconfirmed photo showing Dana Majhi with his recently-purchased motorcycle has been trending on the internet.

Dana Majhi then (left) and now (right)
 Dana Majhi then (left) and now (right)

Bhubaneswar: Not so long ago, the image of Dana Majhi, a tribal man of Odisha carrying the corpse of his wife on shoulders for miles, had shaken the conscience of humanity and defamed the state all over the world.

But a recent picture of the ‘poor’ tribal hailing from Kalahandi district reportedly riding a new motorcycle has taken the Internet by storm! An unconfirmed photo showing Dana Majhi with his recently-purchased motorcycle has been trending on the internet.

In 2016, Dana Majhi had grabbed headlines for carrying the corpse of his wife for nearly 10 kms from the hospital after he was denied a mortuary van by the hospital authorities in August 2016. Majhi’s wife, Amang Dei, who was suffering from tuberculosis, had died at a government hospital on August 24 last year. With no other help and money, Dana Majhi carried his wife’s body on his shoulder.

The incident went on to stoke a huge outrage not only in Odisha but also across the country and outside. The Opposition BJP and Congress made it a major poll issue during the Odisha panchayat elections held in February.

Following outcry, help started to pour in from different quarters, including financial assistance of Rs 9 lakh from the Prime Minister of Bahrain, Prince Khalifa bin Salman Al Khalifa. He also received nearly Rs 10 lakh assistance from other sources.

Dana Majhi episode had forced the Odisha government to effect massive reforms in the state’s healthcare system.

In social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter, many people posted two separate photographs – the first one showing Dana Majhi carrying body of his wife and the second one exhibiting his bike ride. In June this year, Dana was in news for marrying Alamati Dei of Damanghati village under Kashipur block in Rayagada district.

Tags: dana majhi, odisha government
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar

MOST POPULAR

1

Cruel man from China beats dog to death, says he'll eat it in shocking footage

2

Long-term marijuana users get mysterious illness; causes severe vomiting

3

National Sports Code ensuring transparency to be introduced soon: Rajyavardhan Rathore

4

Ali Abbas Zafar spills Salman Khan's fitness secret for Tiger Zinda Hai

5

Hugh Jackman reveals why he turned down James Bond film offer

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Festooned with garlands and colourful bridles, turbaned riders mounted on horseback in full gallop lower their lances at tiny wooden blocks as they practice the centuries-old tradition of tent-pegging in Pakistan. (Photo: AFP)

Pakistan: Horse riders show off their skills during Kot Fateh Khan mela

The gigantic figures were designed and made mostly by prominent artisans of the State of Puebla.(All images: AFP)

Over a million expected to attend Luztopia 2017, Mexico's fiesta of lights

Ivanka Trump's 350-member delegation includes top administration officials and a large number of Indian-Americans. (Photo: Twitter/ Ken Juster)

Ivanka Trump arrives at Hyderabad for Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017

IBW2017 sees Martin Da Costa, hosting Freddie Spencer, one of the greatest and youngest world champions of the 80’s, and Leslie Port. (Photo: (c) India Bike Week)

India Bike Week: Moto-culture celebrated in style at Goa

Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, in its 13th edition dazzled the city of Joy. The evening was a spectacular affair with glamorous and inventive designs showcased by ace designers Nikhil Thampi and Shantanu & Nikhil to the eccentric beats presented by Grain ft. Kavya Trehan and Kamakshi Khanna.

Siddharth Malhotra walks the ramp at Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2017

On winning the crown, Manushi said, "The feeling is still sinking in and I am excited to make India proud. I am looking forward to the times ahead."

Miss World 2017: Manushi Chillar brings back the 'blue crown'

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham