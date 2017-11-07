The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Nov 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:04 PM IST

India, All India

GST, demonetisation organised loot, legalised plunder: Manmohan Singh

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Nov 7, 2017, 1:42 pm IST
Updated : Nov 7, 2017, 1:44 pm IST

'The attitude of suspecting everyone to be a thief or anti-national, low level rhetoric is damaging to democratic discourse,' he said.

November 8, when Rs 1000 and old Rs 500 notes were demonetised, was a black day for both economy and democracy, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 November 8, when Rs 1000 and old Rs 500 notes were demonetised, was a black day for both economy and democracy, former prime minister Manmohan Singh said. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Ahmedabad: On the eve of first anniversary of demonetisation, former prime minister Manmohan Singh questioned the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government for attacking those questioning its reform policies – Goods and Services Tax (GST) and demonetisation.

"By questioning bullet trains does one become anti-development? Does questioning GST & Demonetisation make one a tax evader?" he asked.

"This attitude of suspecting everyone to be thief or anti-national, low level rhetoric is damaging to democratic discourse," he said.

Interacting with a group of traders and businessmen at an event in Ahmedabad, reiterated his stance on the two policies, saying GST and demonetisation were "badly designed and hastily implemented."

Stating that demonetisation was "organised loot and legalised plunder", he said November 8, when Modi banned the Rs 1000 and old Rs 500 notes, was a black day for both economy and democracy

"Nowhere in the world has any democracy taken such a coercive step," Singh, who is also an economist, said. "Tomorrow (Wednesday) we mark one year since the disastrous policy was thrust on the people of our country," he added.

Intensifying the attack on the Centre, Singh said the NDA government’s so-called economic reforms, (GST and demonetisation), have only helped China since exports have surged this year.

"We had to run for Chinese imports at the cost of Indian jobs. In first half of 2016-17 India's imports from China stood at Rs 1. 96 lakh crore. In 2017-18 it increased to Rs 2.41 Lakh," Singh said.

"Unprecedented growth of imports by over Rs 45,000 crore, a 23 per cent increase in a year, can be attributed largely to demonetisation, GST," he added.

He said if Modi, while undertaking endeavour of 'one nation one tax', had taken inspiration from resolve of great Sardar Patel then the outcome would have been different.

Industries in Surat, Vapi, Morbi and other parts of Gujarat are badly affected by demonetisation and GST, he said.

Along with demonetisation, GST has created a deep rooted feeling of tax terrorism among businessmen and has broken the back of small traders in the country, Singh added.

The Congress has already announced that it will observe November 8 as 'Black Day' to protest the BJP-led government’s move.

Singh also attacked Modi over the bullet train project and said the launch was with much fan fare and was an exercise in vanity.

"Did PM consider alternative of the high speed train by upgrading broad gauge railway?" he asked.

Singh asked Modi if he considered an alternative of the high speed train by upgrading broad gauge railway.

Tags: demonetisation, gst, manmohan singh, nda reform policies, narendra modi
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Meryl Streep clarifies comments about Dustin Hoffman groping her in resurfaced interview

2

Art can scare away ghosts of depression, shows study

3

Nutella secretly changes recipe, fans are not happy

4

Russian hacking story takes new turn: Trump was hacked 2 yrs before presidency

5

15-yr old girl, other high school kids among Japan’s 'serial killer' victims

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

Tattoos have helped survivors, most of who say that even two years after the attack they still feels stuck and the tattoos are the only way to create something beautiful out of all that horror. (Photo: AFP)

Survivors of Bataclan tragedy celebrate their pain and defiance through tattoos

This event is part of the festival of lights in Northern Thailand to show respect to Buddha. (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend the Yee Peng festival in Thailand

Tens of thousands of Cambodian spectators flocked to the riverfront in the capital Phnom Penh on November 2 to watch the boat races as the country celebrates the annual water festival. (Photo: AFP)

Cambodian participants row their dragon boats during the annual water festival

Revellers stream into cemeteries across the country, in a two-day celebration, to honour Baron Samedi, the guardian of the dead and ruler of the graveyard, and the rest of the Gede spirits which represent death and fertility. (Photo: AP)

Haitians honour the dead with sacred rituals

From Rocky S, Ken Ferns and others to a grand finale with Vikram Phadnavis, cutting edge fashion ruled the ramp at IBFW.

IBFW sees model scorch the ramp in glamorous creations

The Nine Emperor Gods Festival is an annual Taoist celebration held from the first day to the ninth day of the lunar month. (Photo: AP)

Devotees celebrate centuries-old Nine Emperor Gods festival in Malaysia

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham