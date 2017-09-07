No political, ideological colour to murder, please: Gauri's brother

Gauri's brother hailed her work and said her efforts towards bringing Naxals to the mainstream were commendable indeed.

Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh (R) requested media to refrain from adding political and ideological colour into the murder of Gauri. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: Indrajit Lankesh, brother of late senior journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh, on Thursday appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for taking into consideration his family’s request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his sister’s murder.

“The chief minister said if family wants, we can give the case to CBI. I had only said I appreciate the gesture, we just want justice,” Indrajit told mediapersons.

Siddaramaiah had earlier on Wednesday said he is not against a CBI probe into Gauri’s murder, but does not want to hand over the case to the agency under the pressure of the BJP.

"Nothing against CBI, if family insist then can think of handing over case to CBI, won't do in BJP pressure," the chief minister said.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Indrajit requested media to refrain from adding political and ideological colour into the murder of Gauri. The senior journalist was on Tuesday evening shot to death on the doorstep of her house in Bengaluru.

"Please don't give this incident political or ideological colour. Don't use for benefit, my request as a brother and human," Indrajit said.

Indrajit also said he would cooperate with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case.

Speaking about his sister, Indrajit said that Gauri had no personal enmity with anyone; she only had ideological opponents. She had strong ideological views may it be about Naxals or about the right wing fundamentalists, he added.

He hailed Gauri’s work and said her efforts towards bringing Naxals to the mainstream were commendable indeed.

"She was working to rehabilitate naxals. When she brought few of them to mainstream, lot of voices were against it. They printed some pamphlets against Gauri," Gauri’s brother said.

He also expressed his pride as the senior journalist had been running the publication for 14 long years from her savings, without any advertisement.

“She continued father's legacy, I am proud of her,” said Indrajit.

(With agency inputs)