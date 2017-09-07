The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Sep 07, 2017 | Last Update : 02:55 PM IST

India, All India

No political, ideological colour to murder, please: Gauri's brother

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 7, 2017, 2:35 pm IST
Updated : Sep 7, 2017, 2:38 pm IST

Gauri's brother hailed her work and said her efforts towards bringing Naxals to the mainstream were commendable indeed.

Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh (R) requested media to refrain from adding political and ideological colour into the murder of Gauri. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Gauri Lankesh's brother, Indrajit Lankesh (R) requested media to refrain from adding political and ideological colour into the murder of Gauri. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Bengaluru: Indrajit Lankesh, brother of late senior journalist and social activist Gauri Lankesh, on Thursday appreciated Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for taking into consideration his family’s request for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into his sister’s murder.

“The chief minister said if family wants, we can give the case to CBI. I had only said I appreciate the gesture, we just want justice,” Indrajit told mediapersons.

Siddaramaiah had earlier on Wednesday said he is not against a CBI probe into Gauri’s murder, but does not want to hand over the case to the agency under the pressure of the BJP.

"Nothing against CBI, if family insist then can think of handing over case to CBI, won't do in BJP pressure," the chief minister said.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Indrajit requested media to refrain from adding political and ideological colour into the murder of Gauri. The senior journalist was on Tuesday evening shot to death on the doorstep of her house in Bengaluru.

"Please don't give this incident political or ideological colour. Don't use for benefit, my request as a brother and human," Indrajit said.

Indrajit also said he would cooperate with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted to probe the case.

Speaking about his sister, Indrajit said that Gauri had no personal enmity with anyone; she only had ideological opponents. She had strong ideological views may it be about Naxals or about the right wing fundamentalists, he added.

He hailed Gauri’s work and said her efforts towards bringing Naxals to the mainstream were commendable indeed.

"She was working to rehabilitate naxals. When she brought few of them to mainstream, lot of voices were against it. They printed some pamphlets against Gauri," Gauri’s brother said.

He also expressed his pride as the senior journalist had been running the publication for 14 long years from her savings, without any advertisement.

“She continued father's legacy, I am proud of her,” said Indrajit. 

(With agency inputs)

Tags: chief minister siddaramaiah, gauri lankesh murder, special investigation team, indrajit lankesh, cbi
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Yangon: PM visits Mughal ruler Bahadur Shah Zafar's grave, pays tribute

2

Google builds a website for music lovers

3

Did Alia just confirm her relationship status following rumoured break-up with Sidharth?

4

Fashion brands LVMH and Kering ban size zero models

5

Ways to keep your waistline trim

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham