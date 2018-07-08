JD(U) will play ‘big brother’ in Bihar in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, says KC Tyagi

KC Tyagi said that if seat sharing is finalized with NDA for 2019 LS polls, then there would be no difficulty in 2020 Bihar assembly polls.

JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said that the party would contest more seats. (Photo: PTI)

Patna: A day before JD(U)-BJP meeting in Delhi, JD(U) today made it very clear that the party will play big brother's role and Chief minister will be the face of Bihar.

According to news agency IANS, JD(U) also mentioned about their plan to contest for more seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections amid speculation of growing differences of seat-sharing with NDA.

Senior JD(U) leader KC Tyagi said, "JD(U) will be a big brother in seat sharing for 2019 polls in Bihar". The party would contest more seats, he added.

BJP President Amit Shah is likely to visit Bihar next week where he will meeting and addressing party workers and leaders to discuss the upcoming general elections.

Bihar Chief Minister, Nitish Kumar has left for New Delhi to attend the high-level meeting in which seat sharing formula will be discussed.

KC Tyagi said that if seat sharing is finalised with NDA for 2019 Lok Sabha elections, then there would be no difficulty in 2020 Bihar Assembly elections.

Earlier, JD(U) leadership clearly stated to BJP that they are not willing to settle with less number of seats and are keen to contents for more seats than BJP.

This stand of JD(U) might be a trouble for NDA in Bihar with respect to seat sharing as BJP is keen to play "big brother" given its 2014 Lok Sabha polls performance.