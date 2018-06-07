The Asian Age | News

Thursday, Jun 07, 2018

India, All India

Prez Kovind says no to religious functions at Rashtrapati Bhavan; no Iftar this year

PTI
Published : Jun 7, 2018, 11:21 am IST
Updated : Jun 7, 2018, 11:20 am IST

Like APJ Abdul Kalam, the President won't host Iftar celebrations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan after a decade-long gap.

Iftar parties have been traditionally hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan except during the tenure of APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the president from 2002-2007, officials said. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind will not host an Iftar party this year at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

"After the President took over office, he decided there would be no religious celebrations or observances in a public building such as Rashtrapati Bhavan on taxpayer expense. This is in keeping with the principles of a secular state and applies to all religious occasions, irrespective of religion," said Ashok Malik, Press Secretary to the president.

He said the president of course wishes all fellow citizens on every major religious festivals.

After a gap of a decade there will be no Iftar celebrations at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Iftar parties have been traditionally hosted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan except during the tenure of APJ Abdul Kalam, who was the president from 2002-2007, officials said.

Iftar is the breaking of the 'roza' (fast) that is observed by the Muslims during the month of Ramzan.

