Air India crew member alleges molestation onboard by pilot

PTI
Published : May 7, 2018, 8:19 am IST
A police official said on Sunday a scuffle broke out between the complainant and the pilot onboard the flight last Friday.

Mumbai: An air hostess of Air India has alleged that she was molested by the pilot of the Ahmedabad-Mumbai flight on May 4.

A police official said on Sunday a scuffle broke out between the complainant and the pilot onboard the flight last Friday. The woman then approached the Sahar police station in Mumbai and lodged a case, he added.

An Air India spokesperson was not available for comment.

“Based on her complaint, we have registered a case against the pilot under section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) of the IPC”, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Tags: air india, air hostess, molestation, crime, indian penal code
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

