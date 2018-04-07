The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Apr 07, 2018 | Last Update : 02:22 PM IST

India, All India

Blackbuck case: Salman's bail plea hearing over, verdict after lunch

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Apr 7, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
Updated : Apr 7, 2018, 12:31 pm IST

Judge Joshi will preside over proceedings as it is customary for judges to be given 7 days for the changeover.

The Jodhpur court, on Thursday, sentenced Salman Khan to five years in prison after it found him guilty of killing two blackbucks in 1998. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: After being put off on Friday, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s bail hearing begun on Saturday morning. Judge Ravindra Kumar Joshi, one among the 134 sessions court judges who were transferred on Friday, will continue to preside over the proceedings of this case.

Judge Joshi will preside over the court proceedings of the 1998 blackbuck poaching case as it is only routine for judges to be granted seven days for the changeover.

According to a report in NDTV, the hearing started at 10.30 am and the order will be pronounced after lunch.

Also Read: Salman Khan killed the blackbuck because of Tabu and Sonali's dare, claims eyewitness

The Jodhpur court, on Thursday, sentenced Salman Khan to five years in prison after it found him guilty of killing two blackbucks in 1998. The actor was sent to Jodhpur Central Jail right after the verdict.

Other Bollywood actors, Sonali Bendre, Tabu, Neelam Kothari, and Saif Ali Khan were acquitted due to lack of evidence.

Tags: bail plea, salman khan, jodhpur central jail, blackbuck poaching case, bishnoi community
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

