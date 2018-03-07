The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Mar 08, 2018 | Last Update : 03:32 AM IST

India, All India

No special status but will give equivalent monetary benefit to Andhra: Jaitley

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 7, 2018, 6:47 pm IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2018, 7:48 pm IST

Naidu earlier on Wednesday warned the Centre that it would not bode well if people's sentiments were ignored.

Asserting that the Center had kept its promise to AP, Jaitley said the provision for revenue deficit in case of Andhra Pradesh as per the Finance Commission was already made. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Asserting that the Center had kept its promise to AP, Jaitley said the provision for revenue deficit in case of Andhra Pradesh as per the Finance Commission was already made. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: Hours after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu hinted at breaking ties with BJP, Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Wednesday said that sentiment does not decide quantum of funds, even as he asserted that the Centre was ready to give it.

"Political issues cannot increase quantum of money because Centre does not have free floating funds. Every state in India has a right to same Central funds in the same manner. I have been sympathetic to AP because I know it suffered due to bifurcation," he said.

Naidu had earlier on Wednesday lashed out at the Centre saying it was "insulting the sentiments" of the people of the state by not honouring the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, and also in Parliament.

Also Read: TDP to snap ties with BJP? AP CM says will take 'right call at right time'

Explaining the implication of special status, Jaitley said, "The special status used to be originally granted to states in the North-East because they have their own resources that were inadequate".

Asserting that the Center had kept its promise to AP, Jaitley said the provision for revenue deficit in case of Andhra Pradesh as per the Finance Commission was already made.

Special category status means that you get a 90-10 advantage, not 60-40, he said.

"Revenue deficit is for only 10 months period. Tax concessions were already given in the first two years," he said.

Jaitley said the Centre was committed to offer the monetary equivalent of special status to the state, which will be presented as a 'special package.'

"The Centre stands committed to satisfy every condition. Only variation is that after the 14th Finance Commission report, instead of formally calling it a Special Category state, we are calling it a special package, which gives the same monetary benefits that a special category state gives you," Jaitley told reporters.

Speaking on the reason for the promise being made to AP, Jaitley said Andhra Pradesh was unwilling for bifurcation where as Telangana wanted it. "Andhra was suffering in terms of resources", he said, "And therefore some help had to be given to AP," he added. 

He further said that according to the 14th Finance Commission, there is no special category status now to be given.

The Telugu Desam Party chief Naidu earlier on Wednesday warned the Centre that it would not bode well if people's sentiments were ignored.

Naidu expressed displeasure over reports that the Centre was not ready to concede the state's demands, particularly the grant of special category status and bridging the revenue deficit (for 2014-15 fiscal).

Tags: ap special status, ap funds, arun jaitley, n chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

2

Australian beach goers chance upon oldest 'message in a bottle'

3

Smiles are back: Janhvi celebrates 21st birthday in old age home and with family

4

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

5

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Veteran actress Shammi passed away at the age of 89 and her last rites were held in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

RIP: Bollywood stars come out to say final goodbye to their 'Shammi aunty'

Aamir Khan stepped out to launch Rajkumar Hirani’s wife Manjeet’s book at an event in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan backs Hirani again, but this time it is not Rajkumar

Jimmy Kimmel hosted the 90th annual Academy Awards. We present you the joyous moments of winners from Hollywood's big night. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018 winners: Must-see moments from the 90th Academy Awards

See all the exclusive pictures of celebrities on the red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards. (Courtesy: AP Photos)

Oscars 2018: The best of red carpet at the 90th Academy Awards

Shraddha Kapoor celebrated her birthday with her family members in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebration with closest ones for Shraddha as she turns a year older

Ranveer Singh grabbed the opportunity to welcome Pharrell Williams in India by hosting a Holi party. See some amazing pictures from the party right here. (Source: Instagram)

Ranveer Singh celebrates Holi with American singer Pharrell Williams

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham