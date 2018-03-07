The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Mar 07, 2018 | Last Update : 03:40 PM IST

India, All India

Dawood willing to return to India on certain conditions: Lawyer

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Mar 7, 2018, 11:53 am IST
Updated : Mar 7, 2018, 11:57 am IST

Lawyer of Iqbal Kaskar (Dawood's brother) said the preconditions laid down by Dawood are not acceptable to the Indian government.

Fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim is willing to come to India but with certain preconditions, his brother Iqbal Kaskar’s lawyer Shyam Keswani told a Mumbai court on Tuesday. (Photo: File)
 Fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim is willing to come to India but with certain preconditions, his brother Iqbal Kaskar’s lawyer Shyam Keswani told a Mumbai court on Tuesday. (Photo: File)

Thane: Fugitive mafia don Dawood Ibrahim is willing to come to India but with certain preconditions, his brother Iqbal Kaskar’s lawyer Shyam Keswani told a Mumbai court on Tuesday.

Renowned criminal lawyer Shyam Keswani said Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar had offered to return to India provided the authorities ensure that he is lodged only in the high-secure precincts of Arthur Road Central Jail (ARCJ) in Mumbai and nowhere else during the trial period.

Talking to the media outside the Thane Court, where he represented Iqbal Kaskar (Dawood's brother), the lawyer said the preconditions laid down by Dawood are not acceptable to the Indian government.

“In fact, he had expressed his intent very clearly to senior counsel Ram Jethmalani (former union minister and eminent lawyer). But the government refused to accept his conditional return and till this day, Dawood has not been arrested,’’ said lawyer Shyam Keswani.

Kaskar was produced in the court of chief judicial magistrate RV Thamadekar on Tuesday by Thane police for extension of his custody in an extortion case.

The anti-extortion unit of Thane police named Kaskar and his brother Dawood and Anees for threatening a builder at Mumbai's Mira Road.

The ARCJ is the same prison where the Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab was lodged for nearly four years till his hanging for his involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attack.

The statement of lawyer Shyam Keswani on Dawood's desire to return comes a little after six months when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena President Raj Thackeray made a similar revelation in Mumbai.

In his explosive remarks, Raj Thackeray had claimed that not only was Dawood keen to come back but he was reportedly negotiating a 'settlement' with the Narendra Modi-government.

Raj Thackrey also said that Dawood was very sick and wanted to breathe his last in India.

The chief judicial magistrate, on a lighter note, asked Kaskar if he has any kind of fear and knew about the whereabouts of his other family members and that he should share the information with the police. Kaskar response was a terse ‘No’.

The chief judicial magistrate then asked Kaskar if he had spoken to Dawood in recent times. The court went silent for a moment. Kaskar replied that he was not aware about his brother’s location. Kaskar, however, said he did talk to Dawood on mobile phone, but his number was never displayed and so he was not aware about his whereabouts.

At this moment, Kaskar’s counsel Keswani stood up and told the court that Dawood wanted to return to India and Jethmalani had conveyed it to the government.

Keswani added that after Kaskar was deported from Dubai in 2003, he brought him in front of court and it was only then that the law enforcement agency came to know of Kaskar’s identity.

Keswani informed the court that his client is suffering from diabetics and necessary medical treatment should be made available to him. The court directed the investigators to take Kaskar to Thane Civil Hospital.

Kaskar was sent to police custody till Friday by the court on Tuesday in a land-grab and extortion case filed against him by the Thane Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC).

At least two others wanted in this case - Bhavar Kothar and Bharat Jain -- are absconding, said AEC chief Pradeep Sharma.

Opposing the police custody of Kaskar, currently in judicial custody for other cases, lawyer Keswani said it was puzzling when the crime was committed since his client (Iqbal) has been in police and judicial custody in Thane since his arrest on September 19 from Mumbai.

It is the same case in which the police, for the first time, have shown the three Kaskar siblings - Dawood, Anees (both absconding) and Iqbal - as accused.

The case pertains to alleged extortion of Rs 3 crore from a builder in a deal involving a 38-acre plot of land worth crores of rupees in Gorai, a coastal village in south-west Thane.

Tags: dawood ibrahim, iqbal kaskar, arthur road central jail, lawyer shyam keswani, indian government
Location: India, Maharashtra, Thane (Thana)

MOST POPULAR

1

Twitter trolls Mohammed Shami on alleged extra marital affair

2

Australian beach goers chance upon oldest 'message in a bottle'

3

Smiles are back: Janhvi celebrates 21st birthday in old age home and with family

4

Samsung launches Galaxy S9, S9+ in India, starts at Rs 57,900

5

Anshula proves she’s pillar of strength for half-sisters, here's how Janhvi reacted

more

Editors' Picks

The move came when Getty Images complained to the European Commission accusing the tech giant of anti-competitive practices.

Google images download issue was part of a 'peace deal' with Getty Images

Rival digital payments services have pointed out exceptions that have been applied to WhatsApp’s service.

NPCI gives consent to WhatsApp Payments for BHIM UPI

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

more

ALSO FROMLife

Bhutan, a Buddhist kingdom on the Himalayas’ eastern edge, is known for its monasteries, fortresses (or dzongs) and dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Trekking it to beauteous Bhutan

The yearly festival attended by Sheedis, whose ancestors are believed to have been brought to the subcontinent as slaves from Africa. (Photos: AP)

Pakistan: Alligators considered to have mystical powers, worshipped

Celebrated across India, the Hindu festival of colors not only marks the advent of spring but is also associated with the immortal love of Hindu God Krishna and Radha. (Photos: AP)

Holi: Celebrating spring in myriad colours

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. Dates are determined by the French Fashion Federation. (Photos: AP)

Paris Fashion Week sees collections both vintage and street style

Two African lions rescued from war-torn Iraq and Syria were transported to a permanent home in South Africa, after an interim stay in Jordan where they recuperated from physical and psychological trauma. (Photos: AP)

Big cats find their way home, rescued lions are relocated to South Africa

The festival of colours is celebrated all across India with much pomp and splendour. People across India are making last minute purchases to make the festival of colours a memorable one, while others are already in festive mood. (Photos: AP/ PTI)

India gears up to celebrate the festival of colours

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham