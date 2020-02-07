Friday, Feb 07, 2020 | Last Update : 02:57 PM IST

Masjid site not prominent enough: Muslim litigant

PTI
Published : Feb 7, 2020, 1:18 pm IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2020, 1:18 pm IST

Litigant Mohammad Umar said the site was not a prominent place

File photo
 File photo

Muslim litigants of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case here expressed dissatisfaction over the location of the site granted for building a mosque to replace the demolished Babri Masjid, saying it is too far from the city centre.

The UP government has given the allotment letter to the Sunni Waqf board for the land in Dhannipur village in Sohawal tehsil in Ayodhya on the Lucknow highway, about 18 km from the district headquarters, state government spokesperson Shrikant Sharma told reporters on Wednesday.

Speaking to PTI on Thursday, litigant Mohammad Umar said the site was not a prominent place.

“The Supreme Court directed that land should be allotted at any prominent place in Ayodhya, but the allotted land is 25 kilometers away in a village and off the road, so this is not prominent place,” he said.

Another litigant, Hasbullah Badshah Khan, said, “The 1994 Supreme Court judgment in the Ismail Faruqi case clearly mentioned that the mosque and temple will be inside the 67-acre precinct. According to the November 2019 SC judgment, land for the mosque was to be given at an important place in Ayodhya. The plot identified is under Raunahi police station and in Sohawal tehsil, it is not even in Ayodhya.”

Reacting to the allotment of the land by the Uttar Pradesh government, Zafaryab Jilani, executive member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board, said renaming a town and extending its municipal limits does not mean that the land offered is still in Ayodhya.

“The Uttar Pradesh government had renamed Faizabad district as Ayodhya during Diwali celebrations last year. In all court documents part of the litigation all this while, Ayodhya was a small town, a town of Faizabad. This Ayodhya cannot be equated to the new district created by the government now,” he said.

“Merely renaming a town and extending its municipal limits do not mean the land offered is still in Ayodhya,” Jilani said.

