The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Feb 07, 2017 | Last Update : 03:08 AM IST

India, All India

Single-engine fighters to be focus of Aero India

THE ASIAN AGE. | ROHAN RAMESH
Published : Feb 7, 2017, 2:37 am IST
Updated : Feb 7, 2017, 2:35 am IST

23 countries to take part in premier air show that starts on Feb. 14 in Bengaluru; PM likely to inaugurate.

Airbus’ C-295 twin-turboprop tactical military transport aircraft.
 Airbus’ C-295 twin-turboprop tactical military transport aircraft.

Bengaluru: The country’s premier air show — Aero India 2017 — is likely to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 14 in the city, will see participation from 23 countries. If the previous air shows were about the MMRCA deal, this year the focus will be on single engine aircrafts as the Indian government hopes to manufacture one indigenously.

SAAB’s Gripen-E and  the Lockheed Martin F-16 will inevitably be keenly watched with India recently issuing a Request for Information (RFI) for a single engine fighter to be manufactured in the country .

Sweden’s SAAB will be displaying its Gripen E , the latest offering from its stable. It claims the single engine aircraft is the ultimate development of its Gripen NG project. A 4.5 generation aircraft that combines exceptional performance with  BVR capability, the Gripen is  said to be cost efficient as well. SAAB will also offer the Sea Gripen, the maritime variant, for the Indian Navy.

Commenting on Aero India, SAAB chairman and managing director, Jan Widerstrom admitted that its presence at the show was related to “its commitment to contributing to India’s ambition to build a self- reliant indigenous defence industry of global standards.”

The other aircraft that will be closely watched is the Lockheed Martin F-16.  The company is offering a fully customised F-16 version for the Indian Air Force that will come equipped with  either an APG-70 or an APG-80 - AESA Radar.

 Former Chief of Air Staff, Fali Major revealed deals had been signed  for Chinook and Apache helicopters  and a C-130 Hercules transport plane had been purchased.

“We are looking forward to seeing these aircraft being displayed. The RFI for single engine fighter planes to replace the MiG-21s has been issued and we should see some movement on that,” the former  Air Force Chief added.

Meanwhile, spectators at the show are in for a treat as the internationally renowned Surya Kiran team, dismantled six years ago after the Indian Air Force decided there was a shortage of training aircraft, is set to return with a bang.  The team now flies Hawk aircraft in place of the vintage Kiran Mk-II aircraft.

Tags: narendra modi, aircraft, mmrca deal
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

MOST POPULAR

1

Your lovely online date could be an ugly-looking, bearded scammer

2

More women feel the need for alcohol before having sex

3

Porn giant takes auditions for Trump's role in video

4

Footage of jaywalking woman causing accident goes viral

5

Sania Mirza wants Ranveer Singh to be single?

more

Editors' Picks

Virat Kohli is an icon for the Indian youth. (Photo: AFP)

Watch: From Delhi’s bylanes to Indian captaincy, Virat Kohli shares inspiring video

Naga tribals set ablaze the Kohima Municipal Council office and the office of the district collector to protest against Chief Minister TR Zeliang's refusal to meet their ultimatum, in Kohima on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Women reservation: Violence escalates in Nagaland; mob burn govt offices, vehicles

Syrian girl Bana Alabed

Have you ever had no food, no water for 24 hours: Syrian girl asks Trump

Mohammad Azharuddin had filed his nomination on behalf of the National Cricket Club, which had already given the voter authorisation letter to another person ahead of the cut off date for submission of representatives. (Photo: AP)

Azhar cries conspiracy over rejected HCA nomination

SP leader Shivpal Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Amid conflict with Akhilesh, Shivpal Yadav to form new party after UP polls

more

ALSO FROMLife Gallery

The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Netizens give Photoshop touch to adorable puppy

Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Majestic mosque ceilings feature vivid Islamic architecture

Louis and Janet D’souza decided to spend their retirement in a way that was way different from what most people do. They undertook a car journey from India to the UK and back – all for a charitable cause. (Photo: Facebook)

Retired Indian couple drives over 50,000 km for charity

The four day art fair brings together a number of modern and contemporary artists to present their works (Photo: AP)

India art fair features spectacular works of contemporary art

Peruvians sing, dance and food to celebrate the appearance of the Lady of Candelaria

Peru celebrates La Candelaria cultural festival

A Netherlands-based designer has been rocking Instagram with her incredible food-inspired fashion accessories. (Photo: Instagram/ @rommydebommy)

Food-inspired handbags that will give you hunger pangs

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham