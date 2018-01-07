Haridwar Police arrests beggars to shield them from chilling winter

Taking serious note of the deaths, Haridwar administration has forced the beggars to shift to the shelter homes.

Few days ago, due to intense cold three unknown people died after which the district authority have started taking various measures to save lives. (Photo: ANI)

Haridwar: As cold wave continues to grip the northern belt of the country, the Haridwar police have arrested the beggars and sent them to jail in order to save them from bone chilling winter.

Haridwar's District Magistrate had sent the order to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to arrest the beggars.

For the first time, the woman beggars were also arrested by the police.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in north India is likely to drop further in the coming days.