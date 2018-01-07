The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 07, 2018 | Last Update : 06:22 PM IST

India, All India

Haridwar Police arrests beggars to shield them from chilling winter

ANI
Published : Jan 7, 2018, 2:46 pm IST
Updated : Jan 7, 2018, 2:46 pm IST

Taking serious note of the deaths, Haridwar administration has forced the beggars to shift to the shelter homes.

Few days ago, due to intense cold three unknown people died after which the district authority have started taking various measures to save lives. (Photo: ANI)
 Few days ago, due to intense cold three unknown people died after which the district authority have started taking various measures to save lives. (Photo: ANI)

Haridwar: As cold wave continues to grip the northern belt of the country, the Haridwar police have arrested the beggars and sent them to jail in order to save them from bone chilling winter.

Haridwar's District Magistrate had sent the order to the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to arrest the beggars.

For the first time, the woman beggars were also arrested by the police.

Few days ago, due to intense cold three unknown people died after which the district authority have started taking various measures to save lives.

Taking serious note of the deaths, Haridwar administration has forced the beggars to shift to the shelter homes.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the temperature in north India is likely to drop further in the coming days.

Tags: cold wave, haridwar police, india meteorological department
Location: India, Uttarakhand, Haridwar

MOST POPULAR

1

Akshay Kumar's PadMan to release as per schedule, likely to clash with Padmavati

2

NASA: John Young, the legendary Space Shuttle astronaut dies at 87

3

Ironical: Did Taapsee, said to be dating an athlete, just take a dig at Virushka’s wedding?

4

The moment when Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja signed CSK contracts

5

Less sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham