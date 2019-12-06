UP again: Woman shot when she stopped dancing, captured on cam

In the one-minute long clip, a man who seems drunk was heard saying: 'Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired),' after woman stopped dancing.

The video was taken on December 1 during a performance at the wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter. (Photo: Screengrab)

Lucknow: In another gruesome incident in Uttar Pradesh, a woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot is critical after she was shot in the face when she stopped dancing at a wedding. The incident was captured where the young woman, who was part of a dancing group, was seen on the stage with a co-performer.

In the one-minute long clip, a man who seems drunk was heard saying: "Goli chal jayegi (shots will be fired)," after the woman stopped dancing.

Another man was heard saying: "Sudhir bhaiya, aap goli chala hi do (Brother, you should fire the gun)."

This video is from UP's Chitrakoot .The lady was performing at a wedding and was shot by a man , possibly drunk, because she stopped after the music system development a glitch. She took a bullet in the jaw , hospitalised in Kanpur. @chitrakootpol says trying to make arrests pic.twitter.com/f9vVYopcYL — Alok Pandey (@alok_pandey) December 6, 2019

The woman was then suddenly shot from behind and she falls down. The video was taken on December 1 during a performance at the wedding of village head Sudhir Singh Patel's daughter.

According to a NDTV report, the groom's maternal uncles, Mithilesh and Akhilesh, who were on the stage, were also injured in the firing, police said. The groom's paternal uncle Ram Pratap filed a first information report against an unknown man.