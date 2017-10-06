TN: Sasikala granted 5-day parole to meet ailing husband

Sasikala can now travel to Chennai to meet her husband, who had undergone a liver and kidney transplant on Wednesday.

Sasikala, recently sacked from Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, had earlier this week requested for a parole of 15 days to meet her husband. (Photo: PTI/File)

Bengaluru: VK Sasikala, who is serving her jail term in the disproportionate assets case, was on Friday granted parole for five days to meet her ailing husband M Natarajan.

Sasikala can now travel to Chennai to meet her husband, who had undergone a liver and kidney transplant on Wednesday. He was admitted to hospital in September after multiple organ failure.

Sasikala, recently sacked from Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK, had earlier this week requested for a parole of 15 days to meet her husband.

Rebel AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, reached the Bengaluru Cental Jail where his aunt, Sasikala, is lodged.

The prison authorities had received an e-mail from the Chennai police commissioner earlier on Friday agreeing for parole with certain conditions.

Sasikala's lawyer Krishnappan told ANI, "They (Jail authorities) got an e-mail from Chennai police commissioner agreeing for parole with certain conditions."

Natrajan, 74, who was a government PRO, has expressed his willingness to see Sasikala.

Though Sasikala and Natarajan had been living separately since 1990s, he had accompanied her when she surrendered before the prison authorities on February 15 after she was convicted in the Dearness Allowance case.

Sasikala has been lodged in a Bengaluru prison since February 2017 after being convicted in a disproportionate assets case.