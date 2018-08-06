The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Aug 06, 2018 | Last Update : 05:56 PM IST

India, All India

JD(U)’s Harivansh Narayan Singh likely to be NDA's candidate for RS Dy Chairman

ANI
Published : Aug 6, 2018, 5:03 pm IST
Updated : Aug 6, 2018, 5:07 pm IST

Congress senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that ideally the Deputy Chairman should be from the opposition parties.

Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced that elections to the post of the Deputy Chairman would take place on August 9. (Photo: ANI)
 Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced that elections to the post of the Deputy Chairman would take place on August 9. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Janata Dal (United) leader Harivansh Narayan Singh is likely to be the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) candidate for the post of the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha.

Earlier on Monday, Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu announced that elections to the post of the Deputy Chairman would take place on August 9.

Read: Election for Rajya Sabha’s deputy chairman to be held on Aug 9

Meanwhile, Congress senior leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said that ideally the Deputy Chairman should be from the opposition parties.

Speaking on the issue, Azad said, "We (the Opposition) would prefer to have a Deputy Chairman who is not from the ruling party or their allies. It will be in the fitness of things to have a Deputy Chairman from the Opposition."

"The Congress party so far has not decided any candidate; the Opposition as such has not decided any candidate. But, we are very clear about it that it should be a consensus candidate," Azad said.

The post has been lying vacant since Congress leader PJ Kurien retired on July 1.

Tags: harivansh narayan singh, m venkaiah naidu, election of deputy chairman of rajya savha, ghulam nabi azad, pj kurien
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Technological breakthrough: China successfully tests first hypersonic aircraft

2

Woman in 'relationship' with ghost from Australia, wants to have baby with him

3

Was Rishi Kapoor joking in tweet about Sridevi? Twiteratti blames alcohol, 'old age'

4

Eastern Congo Ebola outbreak has killed 33: Health ministry

5

Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol reinvents parenting in this slice of life drama

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The team of ‘Helicoper Eela’ launched the trailer of the film on lead actress Kajol’s birthday in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dual celebration for Kajol, Ajay as they come together with Helicopter Eela team

Bollywood heartthrob Ranveer Singh was looking ultra stylish at the brand event and Saif Ali Khan was snapped with his daughter Sara and wife Kareena Kapoor Khan. Checkout exclusive photo of B-town celebrities right here. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Saif Ali Khan with Sara, Kareena and Ranveer Singh at the event

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham