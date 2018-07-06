The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jul 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:17 AM IST

India, All India

52 wounded in Yemen war reach India for treatment

THE ASIAN AGE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published : Jul 6, 2018, 5:12 am IST
Updated : Jul 6, 2018, 5:11 am IST

The Yemen civil war started in 2015 and has reportedly claimed about 60,000 lives till now while displacing more than 30 lakh people.

Yemen President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi (Photo: AP)
 Yemen President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: In what can yield a bountiful harvest of goodwill for India in West Asia, 52 war-wounded Yemenis, including soldiers and civilians, landed in New Delhi on Thursday for medical treatment.

The physically battered and mentally traumatised patients, including a four-year-old boy who has lost has eye due to blast shrapnel, are mostly from Aden where fighting between the government forces loyal to President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi and the Houthi rebels continues to be fierce.

A source entrusted with the logistics of the development told this newspaper, “The pati-ents brought to Delhi will undergo treatment at the VPS Rockland Hospital where they will be attended by an expert team of doctors and staff from various departments such as orthopedics, neurosurgery, general surgery, plastic and ophthalmic surgery.”

Medical treatment of the Yemeni war-wounded in India started last year under an initiative of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) government, the Red Crescent and a private healthcare company.

Till now, four batches of the war-wounded have already been successfully treated and sent back to Yemen. In all, including the latest batch of 52 who are being accompanied by 22 of their relatives and attendants, 244 wounded have been successfully treated or are undergoing treatment.

The Yemen civil war started in 2015 and has reportedly claimed about 60,000 lives till now while displacing more than 30 lakh people.

In an evacuation effort of epic proportions in the first half of April 2015, India successfully transported about 5,600 people — 4,640 Indian citizens and 960 foreign nationals — to safety from war-torn Yemen under Operation Raahat undertaken by the Indian military and the national air carrier.

The Indian Navy is actively deployed in anti-piracy operations in the Gulf of Aden, a key shipping route near the southern tip of the Red Sea between Somalia and Yemen.  

Tags: yemen war, indian navy, abd rabbuh mansur hadi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Loyal dog dies trying to save owner from being electrocuted in Tamil Nadu

2

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

3

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

4

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

5

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham