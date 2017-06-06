The Asian Age | News

Situation in Kashmir under control, Army working independently: Centre

ANI
Published : Jun 6, 2017, 4:33 pm IST
Updated : Jun 6, 2017, 4:32 pm IST

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
Jaipur: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Tuesday said the situation in Kashmir is under control and that the Army is working independently to tackle any situation.

"The people are seeing, what the media is reporting. The situation in Kashmir is under control and the Army is totally independent and functioning accordingly," he said.

Meanwhile, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Director General Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar visited Kashmir today.

He interacted with 45 Battalion CRPF Sumbal, Cheetahs of 45 and 44th Battalion.

He lauded the army, while stating that the Bandipora encounter was successful.

"We succeeded in saving our camps. The Jammu and Kashmir Police also helped us. We have reviewed the Amarnath Yatra too," he added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police SP Vaid said the Bandipora encounter was a live example of coordinated work.

At least four militants were killed in retaliatory firing by 45 Battalion CRPF and the Jammu and Kashmir Police (JKP) at Sumbal in Bandipora district yesterday.

The militants were reportedly attempting a suicide attack on the CRPF camp.

