The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Apr 06, 2018 | Last Update : 10:00 AM IST

India, All India

Salman Khan spends first night in Jodhpur jail as qaidi no 106, bail hearing today

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Apr 6, 2018, 9:49 am IST
Updated : Apr 6, 2018, 9:57 am IST

If Salman doesn't get bail today, the actor has to stay in jail for three more days as the court will reopen only on Monday.

Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison and was taken straight to the Jodhpur Central Jail from court after the verdict was announced. (Photo: PTI)
  Salman Khan was sentenced to five years in prison and was taken straight to the Jodhpur Central Jail from court after the verdict was announced. (Photo: PTI)

Jodhpur: A Jodhpur Sessions Court on Friday will hear the bail plea of actor Salman Khan who was convicted and sentenced to five years in jail on Thursday in 1998 blackbuck poaching case. The bail plea of the actor is scheduled for hearing at 10:30 am today.

If Salman doesn't get bail today, the actor has to stay in jail for three more days as the court will reopen only on Monday.

Shortly after the sentence was pronounced on Thursday, Salman was taken to Jodhpur Central Jail.

After medical examination, he was lodged in barrack number 2, which is close to the dispensary and next to the cell of spiritual leader and rape accused Asaram Bapu.

Salman spent his first night at the Jodhpur Central jail as prisoner number 106. He was served simple dal-roti which he did not eat, news agency PTI reported.

Read: 1998 Blackbuck poaching case: Salman Khan gets 5-yr jail term, others acquitted

Besides, Asaram, the Jodhpur central jail houses Shambu Lal Raigar accused of Rajsamand hate crime. Then there is gangster Lawrence Vishnoi who had threatened to kill Salman a couple of months ago and the prison is also having several hardened terrorists who have been moved out of Srinagar jail.

On Thursday, the Chief Judicial Magistrate's Court (CJM), Jodhpur Rural found the actor guilty of killing two blackbucks in Kankani village, near Jodhpur, during the shooting of Bollywood movie Hum Saath Saath Hain.

Salman, the main accused in the case and who was driving the car that night, was also fined Rs 10,000 by CJM Dev Kumar Khatri.

Convicting the actor, a judge in Jodhpur court emphasised that the "accused is a film star and people look up to him".

Also read: Sending Salman Khan to jail as he is a film star, people look up to him: Judge

His co-stars and co-accused Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Neelam and Sonali Bendre, who had accompanied the actor that night, were acquitted by CJM Dev Kumar Khatri.

The killing took place near a village of Bishnois, who are passionate about protecting the animals. On hearing the gunshots, the villagers came out running and some were among the 28 witnesses whose evidence against the actor was crucial in the conviction.

Also read: Why blackbucks are important to Bishnois who sent Salman Khan to jail

The Bishnois chased the actor's car, a Gypsy, on their bikes after finding the carcass of the dead animals at the spot. Four of them, Chhogaram, Poonam Chand, Sheraram and Mangilal, have remained firm on their account in the last twenty years.

The villagers had handed the carcass of the two blackbucks to the to the forest department.

The postmortem cited asphyxiation as reason of death for one deer, the other was said to have been killed from injuries after falling into a ditch and from dog-bite. The prosecution challenged the postmortem report, saying it did not mention gun injuries. A medical board was constituted, which confirmed that both animals died from bullet injuries.

Salman was charged under Section 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and the other actors were charged under Section 51 read with Section 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code.

Tags: salman khan, blackbuck poaching case, 1998 blackbuck poaching case, jodhpur court
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jodhpur

MOST POPULAR

1

Manoj Bajpayee, John Abraham's 'Satyameva Jayate' to release on 15th August

2

Virgin Galactic conducts 1st powered flight of new spaceship

3

2018 CWG: Sanjita Chanu clinches gold, India win third medal

4

Wives of twin brothers give birth on same day

5

Queen Elizabeth pays female staff more than male employees

more

Editors' Picks

Tiger Shroff in a still from 'Baaghi 2'.

Baaghi 2 box office collection: Tiger starrer enters 100 crore club in first week

Kirti Kulhari.

Kirti Kulhari to play pilot in Ronnie Screwvala's film based on the 2016 Uri Attacks

Ajay Devgn was last seen in 'Raid'.

Happy Birthday Ajay Devgn: The actor who excels in his on and off screen roles

The event is scheduled to take place on 18 & 19 August.

Kangana Ranaut to share stage with Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey

Facebook wants to provide regular updates on what they are doing and the progress they’re making.

What is Facebook doing to protect election security? They answer

more

ALSO FROMLife

While Americans still love Labrador retrievers, the nation’s interest in French bulldogs has reached new heights. (Photos: AP)

American Kennel Club declares most popular breeds, Labradors rank first

People in costumes swarmed Washington, DC for its sixth-annual Awesome Con event that inspires fans to 'celebrate geek culture' featured in movies, comic books, television and games. (Photos: AP)

Cosplay artists congregate in numbers at Awesome Con

Easter is the oldest and most important Christian feast celebrating the Resurrection of Jesus Christ. (Photo: AP)

Easter celebrations across the globe

'Gauchos' are Latin American cowboys who travel from all over Uruguay and neighbouring Argentina and Brazil to participate in the Criolla Week Rodeo in Montevideo each year. (Photos: AP)

Gauchos ride wild horses at rodeo celebrating Criolla Week

The fair, in its sixth edition features works from 32 countries. Asian largest contemporary art fair continues to see steady growth from the China market with its new generation of collectors (Photos: AP)

Hong Kong's Art Basel fair see installations, paintings from around world

Growing social media outrage against HDFC Bank prompted Head of Corporate Communication, Neeraj Jha, come forward to take stock of situation and declare that the spikes are being removed. (Photos: Rajesh Jadhav)

Twitter protest prompts bank's Mumbai branch to remove anti-homeless spikes

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham