Nepal’s pro-China PM Oli to make 3-day visit to India

Published : Apr 6, 2018, 6:25 am IST
The Nepalese PM, who will reach New Delhi on Friday morning, will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday.

 Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli — widely seen as pro-China in his policies and approach--will make a three-day official visit to India starting Friday and will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on both Friday and Saturday.

Earlier in the day on Friday, the Nepalese PM will also attend a business event apart from meeting representatives of the Nepalese community in New Delhi. On Saturday, he will hold delegation-level talks with PM Modi on Saturday morning at the Hyderabad House in the Capital following which the two leaders will participate in the  

“Remote inauguration of Development Projects” at the same venue. He will also Visit the G B Pant University of Agriculture and Technology at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand on Sunday.

Meanwhile defence ministry sources said on Thursday that the 13th Indo-Nepal battalion level military exercise would be held sometime next month in Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh area. The exercise aims to increase interoperability in jungle warfare and counter terror operations in mountainous terrain. About 350 soldiers each from the Indian and Nepalese Army will take part in the joint military exercises.

Even as China is staunchly backing the new Communist Government in Nepal led by PM Oli, New Delhi is trying to ensure that it retains its influence and relevance in the Nepalese polity.

In a statement last week, the MEA had said, "At the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rt. Hon’ble K.P. Sharma Oli, Prime Minister of Nepal, accompanied by his spouse Mrs. Radhika Shakya, will be paying a State Visit to India from April 6-8, 2018. A high-level delegation will accompany Prime Minister of Nepal.'

