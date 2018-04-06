Defence Ministry website hacked, Chinese characters appear on home page

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted that 'appropriate action' had been initiated in the matter.

Chinese characters are seen appearing on the home page of Ministry of Defence. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

New Delhi: The website of Ministry of Defence official website has been hacked leading to an error on the page.

Chinese characters are seen appearing on the website home page.

National Informatics Centre (NIC) will investigate the matter.

Action is initiated after the hacking of MoD website ( https://t.co/7aEc779N2b ). The website shall be restored shortly. Needless to say, every possible step required to prevent any such eventuality in the future will be taken. @DefenceMinIndia @PIB_India @PIBHindi — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) April 6, 2018

This comes on a day when the Indian Air Force announced that it was starting its largest ever wargames focusing on the dual threat of China and Pakistan.

This is not the first time that the official websites of the Indian Government have been hacked by hackers.

Authorities had temporarily taken down the Ministry of Home Affairs website last year after a cyber attack was reported.