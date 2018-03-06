The Asian Age | News

After leaders told to stay away, Tibetans scrap Dalai Lama event in Delhi

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Mar 6, 2018, 5:58 pm IST
Updated : Mar 6, 2018, 6:00 pm IST

The Tibetan govt has shifted the ‘Thank You India’ event from Delhi to Dharamsala.

 However, an official government spokesperson last week clarified that Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been 'accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India'. (Photo: AFP/File)

New Delhi: Days after the Centre allegedly directed its officials and senior leaders to not attend events featuring Dalai Lama that are scheduled to be held in March-end and early April, the Tibetan government-in-exile cancelled it two main events in Delhi, according to a report in The Indian Express.

The Tibetan government which is observing “60 years in exile” of the Dalai Lama, has now shifted the ‘Thank You India’ event to Dharamsala which will be held either on March 31 or April 1.

"Initially we planned to have the programme in Delhi but have shifted it after we saw reports that the cabinet secretary had asked officials to stay away. However, nothing has been officially conveyed to central Tibetan administration," a Tibetan administration spokesman told NDTV.

Earlier in February, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale had reportedly issued an official statement asking to skip all functions of the Dalai Lama, seeking to be an embodiment of India's commitment to mending ties with China.

The note was reportedly issued a day before the foreign secretary departed for Beijing to hold talks with China's Vice Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou, Foreign Minister Wang and State Councillor Yang Jiechi.

However, an official government spokesperson last week clarified that Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama has been "accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India."

Also Read: India's stand ‘clear’, Dalai Lama free to carry out religious activities

The Ministry of External Affairs also reiterated that New Delhi's stance on the spiritual leader was "clear and consistent."

"Government of India's position on His Holiness the Dalai Lama is clear and consistent. He is a revered religious leader and is deeply respected by the people of India. There is no change in that position. His Holiness is accorded all freedom to carry out his religious activities in India," the statement read.

Tags: tibet, dalai lama, dalai lama event, vijay gokhale
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

